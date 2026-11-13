NewsVoir

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 13: EkaCare (Orbi Health Private Limited), a Bengaluru-based health AI company, today announced that it has been selected by the National Health Authority (NHA) as a technology partner for NHA's Ambient AI-enabled Voice Scribe, a solution for doctors in public health organisations under the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM). The solution will run on NHA infrastructure powered by Amazon Web Services (AWS).

EkaCare was selected through NHA's Expression of Interest process for Open-Source Ambient AI Enabled Voice-to-Text Solutions for Digital Health Record Creation under ABDM, which included a demonstration before NHA's Evaluation Committee. The Voice Scribe was also demonstrated at NHA's National Review Meeting with States and Union Territories, held in Kolkata on 5 and 6 November 2026, where Vikalp Sahni, Founder and CEO, and Neha Jagadeesh, VP, AI Engineering, presented EkaCare's open-source model and agentic harness.

A scribe for every consultation

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Millions of consultations take place every day in India's public health facilities, and much of what is discussed never reaches a health record. The Voice Scribe listens to each consultation as it happens and prepares a structured clinical note, so that doctors can focus on their patients rather than on typing.

- Works the way doctors speak: The Voice Scribe supports more than 15 Indian languages, including conversations that mix languages. Its speech model has been benchmarked on multiple major Indian languages such as Indian English, Hindi, Marathi, Kannada and Telugu.

- Ready-to-use clinical notes: Each note covers complaints, history, medications, vitals, lab findings, diagnosis and plan. Notes follow speciality-specific templates and are produced in FHIR, the standard used across ABDM.

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- The doctor stays in control: Every note is reviewed, edited if needed and approved by a verified doctor before it is saved and linked to the patient's ABHA. Doctors using the Voice Scribe's own screen sign in through the Healthcare Professionals Registry (HPR).

- Easy for hospitals and HMIS to adopt: Public hospitals can use the Voice Scribe within their existing software through embedded mode, a simple way to add it to their Hospital Management Information System (HMIS). It can also be used through its own screen or through APIs based on the open MedScribe Alliance standard for medical scribes.

- Secure by design: The Voice Scribe is designed to run entirely within NHA's own airgapped secure environment and public health facilities should be able to take advantage of this with complete control over data sovereignty.

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Built in India, for the way India speaks

In line with the open approach of NHA's Expression of Interest, the Voice Scribe is powered by two technologies that EkaCare built in India, for Indian clinical settings.

- Parrotlet-A 2.5 Pro: EkaCare's open-weight speech model for Indian healthcare voices. Its weights are publicly available on AIKosh and Hugging Face. In a public benchmark of 6,550 real Indian consultations, it had the lowest error rate of all the models tested in each of the five benchmarked languages.

- Lipi (formerly known as Vaarta): EkaCare's open-source agentic harness, which turns conversations, from meetings to medical consultations, into structured records. The EMR within the Voice Scribe is built on Lipi. Because Lipi is open source, developers, hospitals and researchers can use it, adapt it to their needs and contribute to its development.

Together, they bring technology built in India, for Indian languages and care settings, into the country's public health system.

“Doctors should be able to give their full attention to the patient, not to a keyboard,” said Bhaskar Chaudhary, Chief Product Officer, EkaCare. “With the Voice Scribe, a doctor can speak with the patient in the language they are comfortable in, and a structured clinical note is ready for review when the consultation ends. Parrotlet-A and Lipi were built in India, for the way India speaks. Through this partnership with NHA, doctors in India's public health system will have cutting-edge technology to help them provide better care while reducing documentation burden.”

The Voice Scribe builds on the technology behind EkaScribe, EkaCare's ambient medical scribe, which more than 1,000 doctors use in private practice.

About EkaCare

EkaCare (Orbi Health Private Limited) is a Bengaluru-based health AI company on a mission to make world-class clinical intelligence available to every doctor, patient and healthcare enterprise.

EkaCare builds the models, agentic harness, data infrastructure and clinical workflows that turn everyday care, such as a consultation, a prescription or a lab report, into structured, interoperable health data. This helps hospitals, diagnostic labs and insurers make better decisions, both at the point of care and across their organisations. Its products, EkaScribe, EkaDoc, EkaAgents, EkaAPIs and EkaPHR, cover clinical, patient and enterprise use cases and connect with national digital health infrastructure such as the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission.

For more information, visit: www.ekacare.com

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