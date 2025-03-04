Ekart Joins Forces with IKEA to Power Seamless, Sustainable Last-mile Deliveries for Home Furnishings in India

NewsVoir

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 4: Ekart, one of India's leading 4PL supply chain companies, has partnered with IKEA to power last-mile deliveries for its home furnishings business, enabling seamless doorstep fulfillment of orders placed on IKEA's website.

As part of this collaboration, Ekart will play a crucial role in executing the optimized fulfillment of large parcels across IKEA's extensive catalog of over 7,000+ products, including furniture, home decor, and household essentials, across North India. Ekart's robust logistics capabilities will enable IKEA to fulfill most customer orders within 24 hours, reinforcing its commitment to operational excellence. With a relentless focus on precision, Ekart consistently delivers streamlined logistics at scale, achieving an industry-leading 99%+ success rate in pre-paid shipments - setting new benchmarks in reliability and customer satisfaction.

Advertisement

Ekart will facilitate deliveries through IKEA India's recently launched fulfillment hub in Delhi-NCR, leveraging high-performance logistics solutions. The integration of real-time tracking will further ensure seamless deliveries and provide customers with enhanced visibility. With sustainability at the core of this partnership, Ekart will leverage its fleet of electric vehicles to align with IKEA's commitment to eco-friendly logistics.

Mani Bhushan, Chief Business Officer, Ekart, said, "This partnership is a testament to Ekart's ability to offer enterprise grade supply chain solutions to large retail brands. IKEA's vision is to create a better everyday life for many people, and Ekart is proud to be an enabler in this mission. For us, it has been about shared values of transparency and sustainability in the supply chain with an uncompromising commitment to customer delight and reliability. Through this collaboration, we will continue to unlock the world-class customer experience that IKEA is known for. IKEA satisfies its customers through a philosophy of close listening, engagement and support, and it matches well with Ekart's mantra of reliability, response, and resolution. We look forward to delighting customers with this partnership."

Advertisement

Saiba Suri, Country Customer Fulfilment Manager, IKEA India, said, "EV-led deliveries are at the heart of our expansion in the north of India. This move also brings us closer to our global EV100 goals. We are glad to extend this partnership with Ekart in our new market and look forward to powering IKEA India's expansion story with greater efficiency and sustainable means as we grow together."

Ekart powers end-to-end logistics for 400+ retail brands, offering last-mile delivery, part-truckload (PTL), full-truckload (FTL), warehousing, and industry-first innovations like Open Box Delivery and product refurbishing for seamless, transparent operations. By bringing together IKEA's world-class retail experience and Ekart's robust logistics network, the collaboration aims to redefine home furnishing deliveries in India, making them faster, greener, and more customer-centric.

Ekart is one of the largest Supply Chain companies in India. Starting out in 2009 with an aim to fulfill the supply chain requirements of customers across India, Ekart today provides 4PL services to many small and large-scale businesses across the country. It provides integrated supply chain solutions encompassing warehousing, distribution, dropship, as well as multi-modal heavy/non-unitized inventory movements to customers across industries. With state-of-the-art grade A warehouses across 20+ locations, 7000+ trucks running daily across the length and breadth of the country, Ekart delivers across 15,000 pin codes.

Ekart strives to empower every Indian's dream by delivering value through Innovation in Technology and Commerce.

For more details please visit the website here.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)