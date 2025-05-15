VMPL

New Delhi [India], May 15: Marking the next milestone in their robust growth story, Thane-based Ekavta Group has shared their impressive topline projection of Rs1,300 crore, based on a combination of ongoing and upcoming commercial and residential projects. This announcement is indicative of not just Ektava Group's strong reputation and legacy, but also the growing demand for high quality real estate in the fast-growing and vibrant city of Thane.

The developer's three commercial projects are situated in the bustling Thane West area. Of these, The Olive has a topline contribution of more than Rs300 crore and is Ekatva Group's flagship landmark. Ekatva Group has secured financing worth Rs60 crore for this project from HDFC Bank. Launched recently, the project has already secured more than 30 per cent of its targeted sales, with possession slated for December 2028. Orbit Business Hub is another unique project in the Wagle Industrial Area and has a targeted topline contribution of above Rs225 crore, of which sales worth more than Rs60 crore has been secured. A joint development with Fermenta Biotech, the recently launched Miraya Business Hub bears a topline contribution of about Rs350 crore, and a 50 per cent booking as well as commitment status. Complementing these is Ekatva Group's coveted residential project, Miraya Trinity, which comprises 645 units with an average ticket size of Rs1.8 crore. The project's impeccable location and amenities have led to nearly 60 per cent of the inventory in the first launched tower being lapped up in less than a year of its launch. This project too is a joint venture with Fermenta Biotech, who is the landowner of the plot. Funding worth Rs125 crore has been received from Bajaj Housing Finance towards Miraya Trinity.

"Our tenured presence in Thane City positions us uniquely to gauge the market's evolving needs and to meet these with thoughtfully planned projects. In recent years, Thane has become a hub for professionals, SMEs and start-ups who prize the region for its connectivity as well as the opportunity to invest in relatively affordable office spaces. Quite naturally, we are seeing a boom in residential projects as well, especially those that match the budgets and priorities of corporate employees seeking to migrate for better work-life balance and an improved quality of life. Our goal is to continually contribute to Thane's real estate market with our foresightedness and to deliver valuable projects that enable holistic development in the region," shared Hiren Chheda, promoter and managing director of Ekatva Group.

Ekatva Group's projects have already garnered significant attention for their eye-catching architecture, exquisite quality, and focus on sustainable building materials and methods. Equipped with a bouquet of amenities, as well as a future-oriented and world-class ethos, these properties are reinvigorating Thane's skyline, one structure at a time.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)