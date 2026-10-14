DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Business / Ekya Vana Early Years Opens in Haralur with Its Third Nature-Based Campus in Bengaluru

Ekya Vana Early Years Opens in Haralur with Its Third Nature-Based Campus in Bengaluru

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 02:11 PM Oct 14, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

NewsVoir

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 14: Ekya Vana Early Years, the nature-based preschool and daycare programme from Ekya Schools, will welcome its first cohort at its Haralur campus on October 21, 2026. Admissions are open for children aged 18 months to 6 years. Spread across 10,000 sq. ft., the campus features a mini-forest, a butterfly garden and indoor and outdoor spaces designed to bring nature into children’s learning experiences.

Advertisement

Haralur is the programme’s third Bengaluru campus, following its centres in RMV Sanjay Nagar and Manyata Tech Park. The campus extends Ekya Vana Early Years’ nature-based approach to early childhood education in south-east Bengaluru.

Advertisement

The campus landscape includes mango, guava, chikoo, banana, coconut and pomegranate trees, alongside a butterfly garden where children can observe and engage with the natural environment.. Spaces such as the mud kitchen, nature workshop, eco lab and indoor atelier support hands-on exploration, creative expression and learning through experience.

As part of its planned eco-initiatives, the campus will also introduce a biopond. Once developed, it will give children opportunities to observe fish and explore how aquatic life interacts with plants and other elements of an ecosystem, helping them understand how different living things depend on one another.

Advertisement

At the heart of the programme is Earth Sense, an approach rooted in the belief that children are part of the natural world. Through its People & Planet and Earth Care pathways, Ekya Vana Early Years encourages children to explore their relationship with nature. The programme aims to make sustainability tangible through observation, inquiry and hands-on experiences, helping children understand how living systems are connected and why care for the environment matters.

“At Ekya Vana Early Years, we want children to grow up seeing nature not as something outside their lives, but as part of the world they belong to. In the early years, even simple experiences of observing a butterfly, exploring soil or noticing how plants grow can shape the way children relate to their surroundings. That connection is where we believe a lasting sense of care for the natural world begins,” said Dr. Tristha Ramamurthy, Founder, Ekya Schools.

Parents are invited to participate in sessions around food, nutrition and nature, creating opportunities to engage with the ideas that shape the programme.

The Haralur campus was unveiled at an event on September 19, attended by parents, prospective families and early childhood educators. The launch was also attended by Dr. K.C. Ramamurthy, IPS (Retd.), Chairman of the CMR Group of Institutions and CMR University, and former Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha), and Dr. Sabitha Ramamurthy, President of CMR Jnanadhara Trust and Chancellor of CMR University.

Admissions are open for children aged 18 months to 6 years. The campus is located at  10th, 13/57, Shubh Enclave, main, Haralur Main Rd, off Sarjapur Main Road, Haralur, Kasavanahalli, Bengaluru, Karnataka.

About Ekya Vana Early Years

Ekya Vana Early Years is the nature-based preschool and daycare programme from Ekya Schools, part of the CMR Group of Institutions. Founded in 2025, it offers early learning for children aged 18 months to 6 years across three Bengaluru campuses: RMV Sanjay Nagar, Manyata Tech Park and Haralur.

Its Earth Sense approach encourages children to develop a connection with the natural world through curiosity, exploration and hands-on learning. Through its People & Planet and Earth Care pathways, the programme introduces children to ideas of interdependence, care and environmental responsibility from their earliest years.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts