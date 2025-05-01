DT
Electrent Unveils Full Range of Solar Solutions at RenewX 2025, Chennai

Electrent Unveils Full Range of Solar Solutions at RenewX 2025, Chennai

New Delhi [India], May 1: Electrent Energy, one of India's fastest-growing cleantech startups, announced the launch of its complete next-generation solar solutions at RenewX 2025 in Chennai. This major product unveiling included the new Solar PCU Series, advanced Lithium Battery Banks, and intelligent Energy Storage Systems (ESS), marking a significant leap forward in India's transition to clean energy.
ANI
Updated At : 02:52 PM May 01, 2025 IST
PNN

The new Solar PCU range features cutting-edge MPPT and PWM Solar Hybrid PCUs, engineered for residential and commercial solar applications across India. What sets this series apart is its seamless integration of smart features, dual-display monitoring, and user-selectable operational modes- Hybrid, Smart and Normal, making solar energy more accessible, efficient, and reliable for every Indian household and business.

"We've built this complete solar product ecosystem with one goal- to simplify clean energy adoption for every Indian home and business," said Ashish Singh, Co-founder of Electrent Energy, during the launch.

Electrent also introduced a new line of lithium battery banks, designed to replace harmful acid-based batteries that have long dominated the market. These lithium solutions offer longer life, faster charging, greater safety, compact design and zero maintenance, making them the perfect solution for modern needs.

Electrent's new ESS (Energy Storage Systems) further extend the brand's clean energy promise, offering compact power backup solutions that are perfect for India's power-challenged regions. With a focus on robust build quality, intelligent software integration, and minimal maintenance, Electrent's ESS are ready to meet the needs of India's growing energy demands.

"This launch reflects months of deep R&D, real-world customer feedback and our obsession with simplicity and durability," said Chirag Chawla, Founder and CEO of Electrent Energy. "We are not just building products, we are replacing outdated, harmful acid batteries with future-ready lithium technology. We are building trust. Our mission is to make Electrent the most dependable clean energy brand for Bharat."

The full product lineup was unveiled to an enthusiastic audience at Electrent's booth at RenewX 2025, attracting significant attention from potential distributors, solar installers, and energy consultants.

About Electrent Energy:

Electrent is a new-age cleantech startup building India's most reliable solar-compatible and lithium-based energy storage solutions for homes and businesses. With its corporate office in Delhi, Electrent operates state-of-the-art manufacturing and R&D facilities in Bhiwani, Haryana, and serves customers across India.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

