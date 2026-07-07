Electric PV sales jump 108% YoY in June, 2-wheelers up by 75%, 3-wheelers rise 27%: FADA

New Delhi [India], July 7 (ANI): The retail sales of electric vehicles continued to witness strong growth across major vehicle segments in June 2026, with electric passenger vehicles more than doubling from a year ago, while electric two-wheelers and three-wheelers also registered robust growth, according to retail sales data released by the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA).

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The data showed that retail sales of electric passenger vehicles surged 107.75 per cent year-on-year to 31,823 units in June 2026 from 15,318 units in June 2025. On a month-on-month basis, sales also increased 19.27 per cent from 26,682 units in May 2026.

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The share of electric passenger vehicles in the overall passenger vehicle market also improved to 7.7 per cent in June 2026, compared with 6.6 per cent in May 2026 and 4.8 per cent in June 2025.

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The data also highlighted that electric two-wheelers recorded strong growth during the month. Retail sales increased 74.98 per cent year-on-year to 1,93,735 units in June 2026 from 1,10,719 units a year earlier. Compared with May 2026, sales were up 13.47 per cent from 1,70,733 units.

The market share of electric two-wheelers rose to 10.6 per cent in June 2026, up from 9.3 per cent in May 2026 and 7.0 per cent in June 2025.

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Electric three-wheelers also maintained strong momentum. Retail sales rose 27.38 per cent year-on-year to 77,448 units in June 2026 from 60,802 units in the same month last year. On a monthly basis, sales increased 7.77 per cent from 71,867 units recorded in May 2026.

For the electric three-wheelers continued to dominate the segment, accounting for 64.1 per cent of total three-wheeler retail sales in June 2026. The share was 64.4 per cent in May 2026 and 58.4 per cent in June 2025.

The commercial electric vehicle segment also recorded strong growth. Retail sales increased 163.7 per cent year-on-year to 3,214 units in June 2026 from 1,219 units in June 2025. On a month-on-month basis, sales rose 33.92 per cent from 2,400 units.

The market share of electric commercial vehicles improved marginally to 3.53 per cent in June 2026 from 2.86 per cent in May 2026 and 1.57 per cent in June 2025.

The latest FADA retail data indicates continued growth in electric vehicle adoption across major vehicle categories, with market penetration improving in two-wheelers, passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles. (ANI)

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