Electric two-wheeler sales set to dip for 2nd month in row

Vijay C Roy

Chandigarh, May 28

Reduction in electric two-wheeler subsidy has cast its shadow over sales. According to data, the industry is going to witness decline in sales for the second consecutive month of the current fiscal, after witnessing record sales in March 2024 with 136,560 units - the highest in the last fiscal year.

The boost in sales in March was fuelled by an expected increase in prices as existing subsidy was coming to an end and push by companies to sell more scooters before the end of fiscal year.

With the end of the FAME-II (The Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Electric Vehicles) subsidy scheme which was applicable till March 31, the sales came down just a month after registering the best-ever monthly sales numbers.

In April, the industry sold 64,467 units witnessing a decline of 3.60 per cent year-on-year basis. The industry sold 66,877 units in April 2023.

Similarly, in May (as on May 27), the industry sold 51,547 units compared to 105,582 units in May last year. It is unlikely that this month, the industry will cross the last year’s corresponding month target with few days left.

According to industry, the dip in sales numbers is because the new EMPS (Electric Mobility Promotion Scheme 2024) scheme when compared to the FAME-II subsidy, is less favourable as it reduces the cost benefit the end consumers get. As part of the scheme, the subsidy on electric two-wheelers has been set at Rs 5,000 per kilowatt-hour of battery capacity with a capping of Rs 10,000 per vehicle. The EMPS 2024 scheme, which kicked off on April 1, 2024, is valid till July 31, 2024.

In case if FAME-II scheme, the subsidy incentive cap was 15 per cent of the cost of the vehicle and the subsidy was Rs 10,000 per kWh of battery.

According to insiders, as sales were being affected due to increase in acquisition cost, the manufacturers have started taking corrective measures by introducing more variants, including more affordable ones. Additionally, some manufacturers have also resorted to reducing prices to cushion the blow.

