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Home / Business / Electronic Gold Receipts cross 1 lakh units in single-day trade on NSE on Dhanteras

Electronic Gold Receipts cross 1 lakh units in single-day trade on NSE on Dhanteras

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ANI
Updated At : 05:07 PM Nov 06, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], November 6 (ANI): Electronic Gold Receipts (EGRs) recorded traded volumes of over 1 lakh units on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Dhanteras, marking a significant milestone for the exchange's recently introduced product.

According to the data from NSE, the EGR contract recorded a total traded volume of 1,81,763 units on Friday, exceeding the one-lakh-unit milestone during a single trading session. The total traded value stood at approximately Rs 26.46 crore, reflecting increased participation in the electronic gold market on an auspicious day traditionally associated with gold purchases.

Introduced on May 4, 2026, with live trading commencing on May 18, EGRs are dematerialised securities representing ownership of physical gold stored in SEBI-accredited vaults.

The milestone comes as the exchange seeks to expand the range of investment avenues available to participants through regulated electronic platforms. EGRs are designed to enable investors to hold and trade gold in electronic form, with the underlying physical gold stored in authorised vaults.

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The development is particularly significant on Dhanteras, when demand for gold traditionally rises as households and investors make purchases during the festive season. Electronic gold instruments provide an alternative to purchasing physical gold, allowing transactions to take place through an exchange-based mechanism.

Trading data showed that the EGR contract opened at Rs 1,460 per unit and touched an intraday high of Rs 1,460, while the low stood at Rs 1,450.20. The last traded price was Rs 1,456, down Rs 118 or 7.5 per cent from its previous close of Rs 1,574.

The volume milestone highlights the potential for exchange-traded electronic gold instruments to expand their presence in India's gold market, particularly as investors explore regulated alternatives to conventional physical purchases.

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The NSE's EGR segment is part of the broader effort to develop an organised market for electronic gold, bringing greater transparency and exchange-based trading mechanisms to gold transactions. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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