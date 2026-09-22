Electronica India and productronica India 2026 open in Bengaluru with focus on manufacturing depth and global partnerships

VMPL

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 22: electronica India and productronica India 2026 opened today at the Bangalore International Exhibition Centre (BIEC), Bengaluru, bringing together electronics manufacturers, component suppliers, production technology providers, buyers and industry leaders from India and overseas. Organised by Messe Muenchen India, part of the Messe München Group, the three-day event is being held under the theme “India’s Powerplay in Electronics.” It continues at BIEC until 18 September 2026.

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The exhibitions were inaugurated by Shri M. B. Patil, Hon’ble Minister for Large and Medium Industries and Infrastructure Development, Government of Karnataka, in the presence of Dr Manjula N., IAS, Secretary, Department of Electronics, Information Technology, Biotechnology and Science & Technology, Government of Karnataka, and Mr Hiroshi Nawata, Consul-General of Japan in Bengaluru.

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Covering 60,000 square metres, the Bengaluru edition features more than 750 exhibitors from over 30 countries. Over 50,000 business visitors from more than 50 countries are expected across the three days. The exhibitions are supported by the Government of Karnataka, with ELCINA as Partner Association and ICEA as Industry Partner.

Speaking at the event, Shri M. B. Patil, Hon’ble Minister for Large and Medium Industries and Infrastructure Development, Government of Karnataka said, “Karnataka has created a strong foundation in innovation, R&D, technology and talent, and our focus now is to translate these strengths into greater manufacturing growth. Industry platforms such as this play an important role in bringing businesses and government together, enabling practical dialogue and meaningful collaboration. We value the insights emerging from these discussions and remain committed to creating an environment where technology-led manufacturing can grow with confidence.”

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Indian cricketer KL Rahul, Brand Ambassador for the Bengaluru edition, welcomed the industry through a special video message. The opening ceremony culminated with the unveiling of the Kinetic Wall and the official declaration marking the start of electronica India and productronica India 2026.

The opening day placed India’s electronics manufacturing ambitions at the centre of discussions, with attention on domestic component capabilities, production technologies, global supply-chain participation, quality standards and stronger partnerships between Indian and international companies.

Bhupinder Singh, President – IMEA, Messe München, and CEO, Messe Muenchen India, said, “What opens in Bengaluru today reflects the growing depth of India’s electronics industry. Buyers are evaluating components, production equipment, engineering capabilities and supplier readiness together because these decisions are increasingly interconnected. By bringing this value chain onto one platform, we want to help companies move from broad manufacturing ambitions to informed sourcing, technology and capacity decisions.”

Global and Indian technologies across the electronics value chain

Across the exhibition floor, visitors can evaluate technologies for electronic components, semiconductors, embedded systems, sensors, displays, power electronics, printed circuit boards and electronic manufacturing services. The productronica India segment presents equipment and systems for PCB production, surface-mount technology, assembly, soldering, automation, inspection, testing and quality assurance.

International participation includes companies and technologies from Germany, China, France, Italy, the United Kingdom, Japan, Israel and the United States. Dedicated country pavilions from Taiwan, Germany, Japan and China provide focused access to electronics manufacturing capabilities from these markets. The Taiwan Pavilion is being presented with the Taiwan Electrical and Electronic Manufacturers’ Association, while the Japan Pavilion is being organised with the Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO).

“The level of international participation at the Bengaluru edition shows how closely global technology companies are following India’s electronics manufacturing journey. The strong presence of technology companies and industry stakeholders reflects Bengaluru’s importance as a centre for electronics innovation, manufacturing and sourcing. This edition provides a focused platform for industry leaders to exchange ideas, explore partnerships and identify opportunities across India’s electronics ecosystem,” stated,” stated Dr. Reinhard Pfeiffer, CEO, Messe München GmbH.

India Electronics Conclave begins its three-day programme

Alongside the exhibition, the India Electronics Conclave has commenced its programme of 18 conferences, summits and industry forums, featuring more than 150 speakers. The programme addresses manufacturing strategy, industrial electronics, capital goods, exports, free trade agreements, printed circuit boards, flexible electronics, electromagnetic compatibility, power electronics and production standards.

Key formats include the CEO Forum by ELCINA, eFuture Conference, Industrial Electronics & Capital Goods Summit 2026 by ICEA, Exports and FTAs in the Electronics Sector by MEDEPC, Bharat PCB Tech Conference, VDMA Symposium, OE-A Symposium on Flexible Electronics and technical workshops on EMI/EMC compliance and power electronics.

Applied technology takes centre stage

The 2026 edition also introduces formats centred on practical technical engagement.

The inaugural electronica India Tech Challenge, organised with HackCulture and presented by DigiKey, will conclude with finalists demonstrating their solutions at the event. The programme carries a prize pool of ₹5 lakh.

An AI Buildathon and Masterclass, a Hand Soldering Test and an industrial visit to the Central Manufacturing Technology Institute further connect the exhibition with technical skills, experimentation and applied manufacturing capabilities.

Major initiatives announced for 2027

The opening day also set out the platform’s strategic direction for 2027, with new initiatives planned to address areas critical to India’s electronics manufacturing ambitions.

These include:

* BPCA – Bharat Printed Circuits & Assemblies, focused on strengthening India’s PCB, PCBA and related manufacturing ecosystem

* Defence Electronics NEXT, a new conference scheduled to launch in 2027, addressing technologies and manufacturing capabilities required by India’s defence electronics sector

* India Semiconductor Conclave, bringing policy, investment, design, manufacturing, packaging, testing and supply-chain priorities onto a focused industry platform

The programme continues until 18 September

electronica India and productronica India 2026 will continue at BIEC through 18 September 2026, with three days of product demonstrations, supplier meetings, conferences, technical workshops and industry discussions.

Manufacturers, OEMs, EMS companies, engineering teams and procurement leaders can use the remaining programme to compare components and production technologies, assess supplier capabilities and discuss requirements across the electronics design and manufacturing value chain.

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