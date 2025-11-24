DT
Home / Business / Electronics and IT Ministry launches innovation challenge to strengthen student cybersecurity skills

Electronics and IT Ministry launches innovation challenge to strengthen student cybersecurity skills

ANI
Updated At : 11:50 PM Nov 24, 2025 IST
New Delhi [India], November 24 (ANI): The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has launched the Cyber Security Innovation Challenge (CSIC) 1.0 under its Information Security Education and Awareness (ISEA) Project.

The challenge was launched by S Krishnan, Secretary, MeitY in the presence of Government officials, industry experts and academia.

CSIC 1.0 is strategically designed to foster indigenous, research-driven cyber security solutions from the academic ecosystem and is open to students and researchers, MeitY said in a release.

The Innovation Challenge would focus on problem statements across 10 domains including Computer & Network Security; Mobile Device Security; Systems & Software Security; Hardware Security; Security in Futuristic Technologies; Cryptography; Security in Distributed Wireless Networks; Cyber Forensics; Governance, Operations & Services; and Fintech Security, it read.

Through its five-stage structure, it will nurture promising ideas from conception to Minimum Viable Product (MVP).

The challenge will promote development of robust cyber security innovation ecosystem by offering dedicated mentorship to top 20 teams through expert-led webinars on technical topics, pitching, along with hands-on mentorship sessions from industry leaders.

During his address, S Krishnan unveiled the concept video, website and registration portal, and Rule Book of CSIC 1.0. Emphasizing the need for a two-pronged national cyber security strategy, expanding awareness of emerging threats while strengthening technological capabilities, he highlighted that CSIC 1.0 addresses both imperatives.

The initiative exposes students to real-world cyber security challenges, building not only skilled professionals and positioning cyber security as a viable career path, but also catalyzing homegrown, product-oriented solutions that deepen India's cyber resilience, Krishnan said.

Krishnan emphasized that cyber security demands a 'whole-of-nation' approach, echoing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a 'whole-of-government' strategy. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

