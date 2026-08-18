Electronics manufacturing grows sevenfold in 12 years: Vaishnaw

India’s electronics manufacturing sector has grown sevenfold over the past 12 years to cross the Rs 13 lakh crore mark, while exports have surged elevenfold to more than Rs 4 lakh crore, Minister for Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Monday.

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Speaking at the handover of approvals under the Electronics Component Manufacturing Scheme here, Vaishnaw called on the electronics industry to focus on design capabilities, an indigenous supply chain, Six Sigma quality and talent development. He said 31 projects had been approved under the scheme, with industry showing strong momentum in investing in production.

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