DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Business / Electronics manufacturing grows sevenfold in 12 years: Vaishnaw

Electronics manufacturing grows sevenfold in 12 years: Vaishnaw

article_Author
Rinku Behera
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 11:42 AM Aug 18, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

India’s electronics manufacturing sector has grown sevenfold over the past 12 years to cross the Rs 13 lakh crore mark, while exports have surged elevenfold to more than Rs 4 lakh crore, Minister for Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Monday.

Advertisement

Speaking at the handover of approvals under the Electronics Component Manufacturing Scheme here, Vaishnaw called on the electronics industry to focus on design capabilities, an indigenous supply chain, Six Sigma quality and talent development. He said 31 projects had been approved under the scheme, with industry showing strong momentum in investing in production.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts