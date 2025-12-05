Elekta showcases Evo, its AI-powered, online adaptive CT-Linac at the Association of Medical Physicists of India – National Congress 2025 (AMPICON) in Guwahati

Evo features high-definition image quality and online adaptive radiotherapy capabilities for treating cancer

Advertisement

GUWAHATI, India, Dec. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Elekta announced the introduction of its latest linear accelerator (linac), Evo*, to the Indian market. Already launched in Europe and other regions, Evo is now available in India, bringing high-definition AI-enhanced imaging and its adaptive radiation therapy capabilities to clinicians across the country. This highly versatile CT-Linac will enable clinicians to choose the most suitable radiation therapy technique for each individual patient.

Advertisement

Evo was showcased for the first time in India at the Association of Radiation Oncologists of India Conference (AROICON) in Kolkata on November 29th and then again at the Annual National Conference of the Association of Medical Physicists of India (AMPICON) in Guwahati on December 04th.

Advertisement

Feras Al Hasan, Head of TIMEA, Elekta said: "We are delighted to bring our flagship innovation Evo Elekta to India. Evo brings a new level of flexibility to India's radiotherapy landscape and is designed to help centres deliver more personalized, efficient care. Its ability to support both online and offline adaptive treatments on a CT-Linac gives clinicians the confidence to adjust therapy based on daily anatomical changes which is especially important in India, where many patients present with complex and advanced stage diseases. Our aim is to strengthen Elekta's commitment to making high-quality cancer treatment accessible to more patients across the globe."

Shankar Seshadri, VP & Head - India Sub-continent, Elekta added: "India needs radiotherapy solutions that combine precision with practicality and Evo is uniquely positioned to address India's growing cancer burden and evolving patient needs. Its adaptive capabilities and streamlined workflow help high-volume centres treat more patients without compromising treatment quality. The arrival of Evo in India marks a significant milestone, as it will help accelerate our market growth in the region."

Advertisement

Adaptive radiotherapy, also known as Adaptive Radiation Therapy or ART, is a treatment approach in which the radiation plan is adjusted over the course of therapy to account for changes in a patient's unique anatomy and or tumor. Delivering this therapy requires high-quality imaging that enables clinicians to visualize tumors and organs at risk, ensuring precise contouring. Evo helps address this need with two essential features: Iris®™ high-definition, AI-enhanced imaging, which allows visualization of target areas with greater clarity, and Elekta ONE Online** software, which brings distributed treatment planning, faster dose calculation and AI-driven automation for contouring and dose planning.

* Elekta Evo has Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) registration with limited global availability.

**Elekta ONE® is comprised of multiple Elekta solutions, some of which may not yet be available in all markets.

About Elekta

As a leader in precision radiation therapy, Elekta is committed to ensuring every patient has access to the best cancer care possible. We openly collaborate with customers to advance sustainable, outcome-driven and cost-efficient solutions to meet evolving patient needs, improve lives and bring hope to everyone dealing with cancer. To us, it's personal, and our global team of 4,500 employees combine passion, science, and imagination to profoundly change cancer care. We don't just build technology, we build hope. Elekta is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, with offices in more than 40 countries and listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For more information, visit https://www.elekta.com

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2839418/Elekta_Evo_Launch.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2833661/5645547/Elekta_Logo.jpg

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with PRNewswire and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)