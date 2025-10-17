DT
Elevate Your Festive Glow as ORRA Fine Jewellery Unveils New Collections and Irresistible Offers for Dhanteras and Diwali

PTI
Updated At : 06:08 PM Oct 17, 2025 IST
Experience the art of fine jewellery with ORRA, now with Rs 500 off per gram on gold

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India

As the joyous spirit of Dhanteras and Diwali illuminates homes across the nation, ORRA Fine Jewellery is delighted to announce the launch of its exquisite new collections, meticulously crafted to celebrate the essence of tradition and contemporary elegance. This festive season, ORRA invites patrons to adorn themselves with unparalleled beauty and prosperity, offering a captivating array of designs alongside exclusive, value-driven offers.

The new collections from ORRA are a testament to the brand's enduring legacy of craftsmanship and innovation. Each piece, from intricate traditional designs perfect for Diwali poojas to sleek modern statements ideal for festive parties and gatherings, is conceived to resonate with the festive spirit. Whether gracing a classic silk saree for a traditional celebration, a contemporary sequined ensemble for a Diwali night out, or any celebratory attire, these necklaces and earrings are designed to captivate and elevate every look, ensuring you shine brighter this festive season.

Understanding the significance of these auspicious occasions, ORRA has also curated a suite of attractive offers to make the tradition of acquiring fine jewellery more accessible and rewarding for all with:

• Flat Rs. 500 off on 1gm gold rate*

• 25% Off on Diamond Value*

• 0% Interest on EMI Facilities*

*Terms and Conditions apply

Enjoy a flat Rs. 500 off on 1gm gold rate when you purchase your exquisite jewellery from ORRA. When you choose to do so on EMI, you effectively lock in your gold price, meaning you'll be charged the gold rate at the time of purchase, even if prices rise later.

This Dhanteras and Diwali, step into an ORRA store and discover the perfect piece to celebrate new beginnings, prosperity, and timeless beauty, making every Diwali moment truly unforgettable.

About ORRA

The journey of a million gazes began in 1888, before it metamorphosed into ORRA. From sculpting and manufacturing diamonds to crafting and retailing the finest diamond and gold jewellery, ORRA has come a long way since its inception. Today, ORRA is one of India's finest diamond jewellery retail chains, having spread its glow with 96 stores in 40 cities and has consistently been at the forefront of design, leadership and product innovation with 5 global design centres.

Master craftsmen who have inherited the centuries - old legacy of jewellery making, brilliantly cut Belgian diamonds, delicate designs in diamond jewellery, elaborate bridal sets in coloured stones, the 73-facet patented ORRA Crown Star, the one-of-its-kind ORRA store. These are just some of the facets that go into making ORRA - The Finest Diamond Destination.

For more information, visit – https://www.orra.co.in

To View the Image, Click on the Link Below:

Celebrate Dhanteras and Diwali with ORRA, now with Rs 500 off per gram on gold

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with Business Wire India and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

