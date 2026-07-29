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Home / Business / Elevate Your Living Space with TCL's Art-Inspired A400 Pro NXTVISION TV

Elevate Your Living Space with TCL's Art-Inspired A400 Pro NXTVISION TV

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ANI
Updated At : 06:18 PM Jul 29, 2026 IST
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VMPL

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New Delhi [India], July 29: TCL has expanded its premium television lineup in India with the launch of the A400 Pro NXTVISION TV, a model that combines elegant home decor with advanced entertainment technology. Designed to complement contemporary interiors, the television features a slim picture frame inspired design while delivering an immersive viewing experience through QD Mini LED technology.

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Available in 55 inch, 65 inch, and 75 inch screen sizes, the A400 Pro features a refined frame and a matte display that blends naturally into living spaces. When not being used for entertainment, the television can transform into a digital art display using its built in Art Collection feature, allowing users to showcase artwork and images.

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At the heart of the television is TCL's QD Mini LED display technology, engineered to deliver vivid colours, deeper blacks, and enhanced brightness. Covering 93 percent of the DCI P3 colour gamut, the display supports Dolby Vision, HDR10+, and HLG, ensuring vibrant visuals and improved contrast across movies, sports, and streaming content.

The television runs on Google TV, offering users a personalised interface with quick access to popular streaming platforms, applications, and live content. Integrated Google Assistant support also enables voice commands for hands free navigation and smart home control.

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For audio, TCL has equipped the A400 Pro with an ONKYO Hi Fi sound system enhanced by Dolby Atmos, delivering immersive surround sound and clear dialogue for movies, music, and gaming.

Gaming enthusiasts can take advantage of the television's 144 Hz refresh rate, HDMI 2.1, and AMD FreeSync support, which together help deliver smoother gameplay with reduced lag and motion blur.

Connectivity options include Bluetooth 5.4, Wi Fi 5, HDMI 2.1 with eARC, and multiple ports designed to support a wide range of entertainment devices and accessories.

The TCL A400 Pro NXTVISION TV is now available across India through Reliance Digital, Croma, and Vijay Sales stores.

By combining premium design, advanced display technology, immersive sound, and intelligent features, the TCL A400 Pro NXTVISION TV aims to offer consumers a stylish entertainment solution that fits seamlessly into modern homes.

About TCL

Inspire Greatness with TCL

TCL is a leading global tech brand in display panels, TVs, home comfort and mobile devices. Founded in 1981, TCL operates its manufacturing and R&D centers worldwide and has products and services in 160+ countries.

At TCL, we are dedicated to improving people's lives and experiences with our innovative technology. Our products and services aim to solve problems, bring joy to families and friends, and create a safer and healthier world. We aspire to inspire and empower people to pursue greatness in their lives.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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