Eli Lilly launches Mounjaro in India for anti obesity treatment

New Delhi [India], March 20 (ANI): Global pharmaceutical company Eli Lilly and Company (India) has introduced Mounjaro (tirzepatide) in India, a breakthrough drug for the treatment of Type 2 diabetes and obesity.

Approved by the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO), Mounjaro is available in single-dose vials, with pricing set at Rs3,500 for a 2.5 mg vial and Rs4,375 for a 5 mg vial, leading to a monthly cost of Rs14,000-Rs17,500, depending on dosage.

Mounjaro, the company claimed is the first drug to target both GIP (glucose-dependent insulinotropic polypeptide) and GLP-1 (glucagon-like peptide-1) receptors, offering a new approach to metabolic health management.

It is prescribed as an adjunct to diet and exercise for chronic weight management in obese (BMI >=30 kg/m2) and overweight (BMI >=27 kg/m2 with weight-related conditions) individuals. Additionally, it helps improve glycemic control in adults with type 2 diabetes.

Winselow Tucker, President & GM, Lilly India, said, "The dual burden of obesity and type 2 diabetes is rapidly emerging as a major public health challenge in India. Lilly is committed to collaborating with the government and industry to promote awareness and improve the prevention and management of these diseases."

Tucker added, "Our mission to making life better for people living with obesity and diabetes in India is reflected in our efforts to accelerate the introduction of innovative medicines. The launch of Mounjaro® demonstrates our ongoing support to this mission and our shared vision of a healthier nation."

Mounjaro has demonstrated significant weight loss and blood sugar reduction in global clinical trials. In the SURMOUNT-1 trial, conducted over 72 weeks, adults taking Mounjaro lost an average of 21.8 kg at the highest dose (15 mg) and 15.4 kg at the lowest dose (5 mg), compared to 3.2 kg in the placebo group.

Similarly, in the SURPASS program, which evaluated Mounjaro®'s effectiveness in type 2 diabetes patients, the drug reduced A1C levels by up to 2.4%, whether used alone or in combination with commonly prescribed diabetes medications.

India has approximately 101 million people living with diabetes, with nearly half struggling with poor glycemic control. Obesity, affecting nearly 100 million adults in India, is a major risk factor for diabetes and is linked to over 200 health complications, including hypertension, heart disease, and sleep apnea.

Dr Manish Mistry, Senior Medical Director, Lilly India, said, "Obesity and diabetes are recognized as serious conditions linked to various life-limiting health complications, making effective and sustained treatment critical. We are thrilled to introduce Mounjaro in India to address these unmet medical needs. Mounjaro may offer a new approach to metabolic health management, providing healthcare providers with an innovative option to treat these diseases."

Mounjaro is a once-weekly injectable prescription medicine that binds to both GIP and GLP-1 receptors. This dual action helps improve insulin secretion and sensitivity, reduce glucagon levels, delay gastric emptying, and regulate appetite and food intake.

It also contributes to reducing fat mass and body weight, making it an innovative treatment option for diabetes and obesity. (ANI)

