Elista Launches 55” & 65” Mini-LED PRO QLED TVs

PNN

New Delhi [India], September 28: Elista, one of India’s fast-growing consumer electronics and home appliances brands, today announced the launch of its new Mini-LED PRO QLED 4K Google TV range, available in 55-inch and 65-inch screen sizes. Designed for consumers looking to upgrade their home entertainment experience, the new televisions bring together advanced display technology, smart entertainment and a premium frameless design.

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Built around the proposition “Brighter. Deeper. Smoother. More Immersive.”, the Elista Mini-LED PRO range uses Mini-LED display technology to deliver enhanced brightness, deeper contrast and richer colours. With over 500 nits brightness, the TVs are engineered to reproduce vibrant highlights and improved picture depth across movies, sports, shows and other entertainment content.

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The new range supports Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, bringing together enhanced visual performance and immersive sound. It also features HDR10 and HLG, enabling improved contrast, colour and detail across compatible HDR content.

For viewers who enjoy fast-paced sports, action movies and gaming, MEMC (Motion Estimation, Motion Compensation) technology helps deliver smoother motion and reduces visible judder during fast-moving scenes.

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At the heart of the smart experience is Google TV 5.0, which brings content from different streaming platforms together through an intuitive interface. Consumers can conveniently access popular entertainment platforms including Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video and Disney+, while Hey Google voice functionality makes it easier to search for content and navigate the TV experience.

The Mini-LED PRO TVs also feature a bezel-less design, giving the screen a clean, contemporary appearance while creating a more immersive viewing experience. Available in large 55-inch and 65-inch formats, the range is designed for consumers increasingly looking to bring a premium, cinematic viewing experience into their homes.

Commenting on the launch, Pawan Kumar, CEO, Elista, said, “The television is increasingly becoming the centre of entertainment in Indian homes, and consumers today expect a significantly better viewing experience when they upgrade to a large-screen TV. With our Mini-LED PRO range, we are bringing together advanced picture technology, immersive audio, smart functionality and premium design in one proposition. The launch is another step in our endeavour to make advanced consumer technology accessible to a wider set of Indian households.”

The launch further strengthens Elista’s growing television portfolio and reflects the brand’s focus on introducing feature-rich products tailored to the evolving expectations of Indian consumers.

The Elista 55” and 65” Mini-LED PRO Google TVs come with a 1+1 year warranty*, subject to registration and applicable terms and conditions. The 65” variant has an MRP of Rs 134999/- and 55” variant is available at an MRP of Rs 99999/-.

About Elista

Elista is a consumer electronics and home appliances brand offering a diverse portfolio across televisions, air conditioners, washing machines, refrigerators, audio products and other consumer durables. With a focus on technology, contemporary design and value, the brand continues to expand its presence across India and international markets.

For more information, kindly visit the website www.elistaworld.com

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