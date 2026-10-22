Elista Unveils Special Diwali Launch with New 14 kg Semi-Automatic Washing Machines

New festive-season offering brings large-load capacity, practical washing features and distinctive designs to Indian households at an MRP of ₹24,999 each

New Delhi, October 22, 2026: Elista, a consumer electronics and home appliances brand, today announced a special Diwali launch of two new 14 kg semi-automatic washing machines, strengthening its home appliance portfolio with a range built around the laundry demands of larger Indian households. Priced at an MRP of ₹24,999 each, the DWM140GBGW and DWM140GBRB bring together large-load capacity, everyday functionality and contemporary design.

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As families prepare their homes for Diwali, household laundry extends beyond everyday clothing to the linen brought out for festive gatherings and visiting guests. Elista’s new range brings a 14 kg washing capacity to this seasonal need, while also addressing the year-round laundry demands of larger households—from school uniforms and office wear to daily clothing and household linen.

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The special Diwali launch reflects Elista’s focus on making meaningful appliance upgrades accessible to value-conscious consumers. The new models offer families looking for greater washing capacity a semi-automatic option that combines familiar operation with features designed around everyday use.

Commenting on the launch, Pawan Kumar, CEO, Elista, said, “A washing machine should respond to the way a family actually lives. In larger households, that means accommodating the laundry that comes with school, work and everyday family routines. With our new 14 kg semi-automatic range, we are bringing together greater capacity, practical features and distinctive design at an accessible price point. This launch reflects our belief that innovation in home appliances starts with understanding everyday needs and addressing them in a meaningful way.”

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The DWM140GBGW features a Jumbo Pulsator, Magic Filter, hydraulic damper and a rated speed of 1,350 RPM. Its black lid with red and grey detailing gives the appliance a contemporary appearance, complementing its large-capacity proposition.

The DWM140GBRB features a Magic Filter, dual water inlet, full glass lid and buzzer. A floral-patterned lid offers consumers a distinctive design choice, combining everyday utility with a decorative finish.

Both models feature a Magic Filter to help collect lint during washing and come with a five-year warranty on the wash motor, subject to applicable terms and conditions.

With this introduction, Elista continues to expand its washing machine portfolio around the practical requirements of Indian homes. The new range reinforces the brand’s focus on combining useful features, contemporary design and value across its home appliance offerings.

Price and Models

The Elista DWM140GBGW and DWM140GBRB 14 kg semi-automatic washing machines are each priced at an MRP of ₹24,999.

About Elista

Elista is a consumer electronics and home appliances brand offering a diverse portfolio across televisions, air conditioners, washing machines, refrigerators, audio products and other consumer durables. With a focus on technology, contemporary design and value, the brand continues to expand its presence across India and international markets.

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