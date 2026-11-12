Elitecon International Secures Exclusive Import and Distribution Rights in India for Thai Brands PRIKKA, Fiberr, Star Cafe’ and Starella

New Delhi, November 12, 2026: Elitecon International Limited (NSE: ELITECON; BSE: 539533), a diversified FMCG enterprise, has entered into an Exclusive Distribution Rights Agreement with Thailand-based Star Herb Pharma Company Limited, a manufacturer and exporter of beverages and dietary supplements. The agreement, effective November 10, 2026, marks Elitecon International’s entry into the packaged beverages and wellness segment of the FMCG market. Under the agreement, Elitecon International will serve as the sole and exclusive importer, marketer and distributor in India for Star Herb Pharma’s brands – PRIKKA, Fiberr, Star Cafe’ and Starella.

The exclusive rights extend across all States and Union Territories in India and cover all trade channels, including general trade, modern trade, e-commerce, quick-commerce, HoReCa, institutional, duty-free and government channels. Commenting on the development, Pradeep Kumar, Managing Director, Elitecon International Limited, said, “Star Herb’s brands are a natural fit for the way India is now buying coffee, tea and wellness products that are convenient, affordable and a little different. Exclusive, all-India rights across every channel give us the certainty to invest in building these brands properly, and they extend our FMCG business into a category where we see real room to grow.” The agreement covers seven product lines: PRIKKA Original Spicy Coffee and Spicy Caramel Latte, Fiberr Apple Cider Vinegar Powder Mix, Star Cafe’ Thai Tea, Taiwanese Milk Tea and Matcha Latte, and Starella Active Collagen. It extends automatically to any new product, variant, flavour or pack size introduced under the brands during its term.

The agreement gives Elitecon International a ready-made portfolio in some of the most active categories in Indian packaged consumption: ready-to-mix coffee and tea, functional drinks and beauty-from-within supplements without the cost of building brands or plants from scratch. It strengthens and diversifies the company’s FMCG portfolio and leverages its existing import, marketing and distribution network in India. Elitecon International plans to take the brands to market through general and modern trade, online and quick-commerce platforms, and hotels, restaurants and cafés, and to appoint sub-distributors, super-stockists and stockists across the country.

The agreement has been disclosed under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. About Elitecon International Limited Elitecon International Limited (NSE: ELITECON; BSE: 539533), earlier known as Kashiram Jain & Company Limited, is a diversified FMCG and international tobacco export enterprise headquartered in India, with operations spanning more than 50 countries and subsidiaries in the UAE and Singapore.

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Founded in 1987, the Company operates a modern manufacturing facility in Nashik, Maharashtra, and is executing a strategic roadmap to build a diversified consumer goods platform across packaged foods, edible oils and household essentials, alongside its core tobacco export business. www.eliteconinternational.com

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with NRDPL and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR

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