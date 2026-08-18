Elitecon International Strengthens Governance Through Eight Key Board and Senior Management Appointments

Company delivers on its leadership-strengthening roadmap with three Independent Directors, including a Woman Independent Director, and key appointments across management, finance, compliance and governance.

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New Delhi, August 18, 2026: Elitecon International Limited (BSE: 539533 | NSE: ELITECON | ISIN: INE669R01026) has undertaken a significant strengthening of its Board and senior management, with eight key appointments as part of its ongoing Board, management and governance strengthening. Approved at the Board meeting held on August 14, 2026, all appointments are effective from the same date, with the appointments of the directors, including the Managing Director, subject to approval of the members within the timelines prescribed under applicable law.

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The strengthened leadership structure includes three Additional Directors in the Non-Executive Independent category, including a Woman Independent Director, an Executive Director, the appointment of Mr. Pradeep Kumar as Managing Director from his existing position as Additional Executive Director, and the appointment of a Company Secretary and Key Managerial Personnel, designated as Compliance Officer, a Chief Financial Officer and Key Managerial Personnel, and a Secretarial Auditor.

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The Board appointments bring additional experience across governance, corporate law, securities regulations, financial review, business operations and commercial management, while the strengthened senior management team adds leadership across finance, compliance and day-to-day operations.

Mr. Pradeep Kumar has been appointed as Managing Director from his existing position as Additional Executive Director for a term of five years up to August 13, 2031, subject to approval of the members in accordance with applicable law. The Company has also appointed Ms. Prachi Gupta as Additional Director (Non-Executive Independent Woman Director), Ms. Nisha and Mr. Suraj Singh as Additional Directors (Non-Executive Independent Directors), and Mr. Paramjeet Singh Gulati as Additional Director (Executive Director).

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Ms. Purva Jhanwar has been appointed as Company Secretary and Key Managerial Personnel, and designated as Compliance Officer pursuant to Regulation 6 of the SEBI Listing Regulations, while Mr. Kusha Charan Swain has been appointed as Chief Financial Officer and Key Managerial Personnel. M/s Neeraj Bajaj & Associates, Company Secretaries, has been appointed as Secretarial Auditor to fill the casual vacancy and will hold office until the conclusion of the ensuing Annual General Meeting.

The appointments follow the Company’s announcement in July 2026 of its intent to strengthen the Board and management through the induction of experienced independent directors and key managerial personnel. With these appointments, Elitecon International has taken forward that roadmap within a matter of weeks, creating a broader leadership structure across the key functions required to support its next phase of growth.

Commenting on the appointments, Mr. Pradeep Kumar, Managing Director, EliteconInternational Limited, said, “In July, we had firmly outlined our intent to strengthen the Company’s Board and management with experienced independent directors and key managerial personnel. With these appointments, we have taken that commitment forward. The strengthened leadership brings experience across governance, compliance, finance and operations, providing a stronger foundation for the Company as it moves into its next phase of growth. We remain focused on building the right leadership and governance structure to support the Company’s long-term roadmap.” The latest appointments mark a significant strengthening of Elitecon International’s leadership and governance framework as the Company prepares for its next phase of growth.

About Elitecon International Limited: Elitecon International Limited (BSE: 539533 | NSE: ELITECON | ISIN: INE669R01026) is a diversified manufacturing and export enterprise with businesses spanning tobacco products, and an emerging FMCG portfolio. Incorporated in 1987, the Company has its registered and corporate office in New Delhi and operates its manufacturing facility in Nashik, Maharashtra, with subsidiaries in India, the United Arab Emirates and Singapore.

CIN: L46305DL1987PLC396234 | www.eliteconinternational.com Disclaimer: This press release is for information purposes only and should be read together with the disclosures made by the Company to the stock exchanges. Certain statements herein may be forward-looking and are subject to applicable risks and uncertainties. Nothing contained herein constitutes an offer, solicitation or investment recommendation.

Annexures: Detailed profiles of the newly appointed Board members and senior management personnel.

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