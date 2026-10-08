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Home / Business / ELIVAAS Announces The Great ELIVAAS Villa Fest, TGEF, India’s Biggest Villa Festival

ELIVAAS Announces The Great ELIVAAS Villa Fest, TGEF, India’s Biggest Villa Festival

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ANI
Updated At : 03:51 PM Oct 08, 2026 IST
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PNN

New Delhi [India], October 8: Offering travellers exclusive rewards and added benefits on villa bookings. Positioned as India’s Biggest Villa Festival, TGEF gives guests access to exciting benefits including special privileges, complimentary stays, meals and curated experiences across participating ELIVAAS villas and holiday homes. Repeat customers can enjoy additional exclusive benefits, including complimentary meals and up to 40% off, making their next ELIVAAS getaway even more rewarding.

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Adding to the festive experience is the Villa Fest Surprise, an interactive spin-or-scratch experience that gives eligible guests an opportunity to unlock exciting rewards with their booking. Rewards can include EliCash, complimentary experiences, additional privileges and exclusive stay benefits. Among the highlights is the chance to book one night and receive an additional night complimentary.

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Speaking about the fest, Ritwik Khare, Founder & CEO, ELIVAAS, said, “The Great ELIVAAS Fest brings together beautiful stays, thoughtful service, memorable experiences and exciting rewards. We wanted to make the booking itself part of the experience, with guests getting the chance to unlock special surprises, including an additional complimentary night.”

With private villas, professionally managed stays and curated experiences, The Great ELIVAAS Villa Fest brings together special offers and exclusive rewards for travellers planning festive getaways with family, friends or loved ones.

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The Great ELIVAAS Villa Fest (TGEF)

October 9–15, 2026

India’s Biggest Villa Festival

Book a stay. Unlock a surprise. You could get an extra night on us.

For more information, visit the official ELIVAAS website.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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