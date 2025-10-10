Elixir BACE Champions Integrated Business Transformation at Tamil Nadu Global Startup Summit 2025

VMPL

Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India], October 10: Chennai-based Elixir BACE, a pioneer in integrated business management solutions, has announced its participation as the Silver Sponsor of the Tamil Nadu Global Startup Summit 2025, held at the CODISSIA Trade Fair Complex, Coimbatore. The two-day event brings together over 50,000 founders, investors, policymakers, and innovators, reinforcing Tamil Nadu's growing stature as a hub for entrepreneurship and digital transformation.

Elixir BACE, founded in 2010, has emerged as a trusted technology partner for businesses seeking unified financial, HR, retail, and compliance solutions. With a global footprint spanning India, USA, GCC, Africa, Singapore, and the Philippines, the company serves over 1,000 businesses across industries, including notable names like Apollo Hospitals, ICICI Bank, Fresh2day, KJN, Arise IIP, and Bubal Paints.

Elixir BACE's core mission is to revolutionize how businesses manage their finances by offering an integrated, user-friendly platform that eliminates the need for multiple, fragmented software systems. The company's long-term vision is to democratize enterprise-grade financial management tools, making them accessible and affordable for Indian SMBs and enterprises alike.

"Our goal is to simplify business operations and empower organizations to focus on growth rather than administrative challenges, Elixir BACE bridges the gap between technology and business strategy offering not just software, but managed services that act as an extension of our clients' finance teams." said Sarath Babu E, CEO Elixir BACE.

Among Elixir BACE's four major product lines Elixir Books, HROPAL, Elixir Retail, and Elixir Filings the HR and payroll platform HROPAL has seen the fastest growth, with adoption by 1,500+ businesses across 30+ countries. The surge is driven by the increasing demand for multi-country payroll compliance and the global rise of remote and distributed workforces.

Meanwhile, Elixir Filings has gained traction post-GST implementation, as compliance becomes a critical operational priority. Elixir Retail continues to grow rapidly in the post-pandemic era, helping small and mid-sized retailers migrate from legacy systems like Vyappar and PetPooja to modern digital platforms with UPI integration and real-time inventory tracking.

A Differentiated Edge in a Competitive Landscape

Elixir BACE differentiates itself in the global business software ecosystem through:

1. True Integration: A unified platform that connects accounting, HR, payroll, POS, and compliance without data silos.

2. Managed Services Model: Beyond software, the company offers compliance guidance, migration support, and consultation, creating a product + service hybrid approach.

3. Localized Global Expertise: Combining deep knowledge of Indian regulations (GST, ITR, TDS, MCA) with multi-country compliance capabilities.

4. Flexible Deployment: Both on-premise and SaaS options, catering to diverse enterprise needs.

5. Cost Efficiency: Businesses eliminate dependency on external auditors or consultants for routine tasks, ensuring accuracy and affordability.

Currently established in six major markets, Elixir BACE plans to expand into Malaysia, Indonesia, and Thailand, and eventually into Europe (UK and EU) to meet rising demand for advanced compliance and financial management solutions.

Vertically, the company is developing specialized solutions for Healthcare, BFSI, QSR (Quick Service Restaurants), and Manufacturing, leveraging insights from clients like Apollo Hospitals, ICICI Bank, and Fresh2day.

"We built Elixir BACE from the ground up to be a single source of truth for businesses, Unlike most global or domestic competitors offering fragmented tools, our unified platform ensures seamless data flow and significant cost savings. Tamil Nadu has always been a hotbed for innovation and entrepreneurship, Participating in the Tamil Nadu Global Startup Summit 2025 reinforces our commitment to supporting local innovation, nurturing digital talent, and helping Indian businesses compete globally." added Sarath Babu E, CEO Elixir BACE.

About Elixir BACE

Founded in 2010 and headquartered in Chennai, Elixir BACE is India's first truly integrated business management suite, combining accounting, HR, payroll, retail, and compliance into one intelligent platform. With a presence across six global regions and a diverse client base, Elixir BACE continues to lead the charge in enterprise software innovation and managed business solutions.

For more information, visit www.elixirbace.com

