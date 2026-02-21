Eloelo Group Appoints Mr. GSN Aditya as the Chief Operating Officer

Bengaluru, Karnataka, India – Business Wire India Eloelo group, India’s leading consumer internet group behind microdrama platform Story TV, micro learning-edutainment platform Master, and more, today announced the appointment of Mr. GSN Aditya as the Chief Operating Officer. In this role, Aditya will be responsible for overseeing Eloelo Group’s day-to-day operations, driving operational excellence and supporting the firm’s next phase of growth. Aditya will work closely with the leadership team to strengthen internal processes, enhance cross-functional collaboration, and scale the organisation in line with its strategic priorities.

GSN Aditya brings extensive experience across consumer internet, mobility, gaming and industrial sectors. Most recently, he served as Vice President for Revenue and Categories at Mobile Premier League (MPL), where he led monetisation and category growth initiatives. Prior to this, Aditya spent four years at Ola, holding multiple leadership roles, including Head of International Expansion and Revenue Management. Earlier in his career, he held roles at Myntra.com, including a stint at Tata Steel. With his deep experience in operations and scaling high-growth businesses, he will play a pivotal role in driving operational excellence, strengthening revenue streams, and steering Eloelo Group through its next phase of strategic expansion.

Speaking on the appointment, Saurabh Pandey, Founder & CEO, Eloelo Group, said, “Eloelo Group is at a defining moment in its journey as we double down on building a truly pioneering consumer internet platform from India. In a short span of time, we have scaled to market leadership across microdramas with Story TV, info-tainment with Master and Interactions with Eloelo, Connecto. Today, our trajectory and operating intensity puts us in the same league as some of the fastest growing global tech platforms.

With our platforms scaling so fast, our leadership team scales as well. To this effect, I am delighted to welcome Aditya, who brings deep operating experience and a sharp execution mindset shaped across multiple high-growth consumer tech companies in India. He understands what it takes to build at a massive scale, navigate complexity and drive disciplined growth. Having known him from before, what stands out is the clarity of thought combined with an execution-first mindset.

As we enter our next phase, the focus is simple: build the largest AI-powered entertainment ecosystem for the next billion users. With leaders who combine ambition with operational depth, we are confident about shaping one of the most significant consumer internet stories emerging from India.” Talking about this new role, GSN Aditya said, “What Saurabh and the team have built at Eloelo Group is genuinely phenomenal. The business is at a rare inflection point, the kind that comes once in a lifetime if executed well. I’m deeply grateful for the opportunity and excited to partner closely with the team. With the foundation already in place, I’m confident the next phase will be our strongest yet.” With the appointment of GSN Aditya and the recent leadership elevation of Nishant Kumar as the new CMO, Eloelo Group signals a strong blend of fresh energy and deeply embedded institutional DNA of redefining India’s consumer internet landscape with an AI-enabled approach across its suite of products.

About Eloelo Group Eloelo Group is one of India’s leading consumer internet platforms building the Bharat Entertainment Stack across live social entertainment, microdramas, micro-learning and more. The Group houses a portfolio of products including Eloelo, Story TV and Master, many of which rank among the most downloaded apps in India.

Story TV is a mobile-first entertainment platform delivering one-minute vertical episodes featuring fast-paced plots, gripping twists and high-quality storytelling designed for Bharat. Launched in 2025, Story TV has attracted over 50 million downloads within months, achieved the #1 position on the Google Play Store in India, and now hosts over 600 microdramas, redefining digital entertainment for the next generation.

Master enables users to learn through fun, short-form micro videos and has crossed over 4 million downloads, emerging as the #1 ranked education app in India.

Eloelo is a live social entertainment platform for Bharat, blending live interactions, games and creator-led content to turn passive viewing into active participation.

Across its suite of products, Eloelo Group reaches millions of Indian users who connect, learn new skills and entertain themselves on its platforms. The Group has raised over INR 400 crore from leading investors including Play Ventures, Kalaari Capital, MIXI Investments, Gameskraft Technologies, Griffin Gaming Partners, Waterbridge Ventures, Courtside Ventures and Rocket Capital, reflecting strong investor confidence in its long-term vision and growth trajectory.

