Elon Musk to join Twitter Board after buying 9.2% stake

San Francisco, April 5
Elon Musk is joining Twitter’s Board of Directors a day after disclosing that the Tesla CEO took 9.2% stake in the social media platform.
Looking forward to working with Parag & Twitter Board to make significant improvements to Twitter in coming months! — Elon Musk
Twitter Inc. said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday that it entered into an agreement with Musk on Monday that will give the billionaire a seat on its Board, with the term expiring at its 2024 annual shareholders meeting.
Musk, either alone or as a member of a group, won't be allowed to own more than 14.9% of Twitter's outstanding stock for as long as he's a Board member and for 90 days after.
Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal said in a tweet the company had been talking to Musk in recent weeks and “it became clear to us that he would bring great value to our Board.” “He’s both a passionate believer and intense critic of the service which is exactly what we need on @Twitter, and in the boardroom, to make us stronger in the long-term,” Agrawal continued.
Musk, who has 80 million Twitter followers, has also raised the possibility with his massive and loyal Twitter following, that he could create a rival social media network. —
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Arvind Kejriwal in Himachal LIVE updates: AAP supremo to hold roadshow in Mandi; BJP braces up
The AAP supremo will be accompanied by Punjab CM Bhagwant Ma...
Punjab Police detain PTC TV MD Rabindra Narayan for questioning regarding FIR lodged by Miss Punjab contestant
She had alleged that she was locked up in a hotel room and t...
Body of missing 4-year-old Karnal boy found on neighbour's terrace
A woman noticed the body on her terrace at around 5 am when ...
Petrol, diesel prices hiked by 80 paise; total increase now stands at Rs 10
Petrol in Delhi will now cost Rs 105.41 per litre