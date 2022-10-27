Elon Musk to sign Twitter deal by tomorrow

San Francisco, October 26

Elon Musk has reportedly told investors and bankers that he is going to close the $44-billion Twitter takeover deal by Friday, as employees at the micro-blogging platform protest his plan to fire 75% of the Twitter workforce.

Musk must complete the acquisition by Friday or face the lawsuit at a Delaware court in the US, as per the deadline given by the judge.

The world’s richest man, who has raised $13 billion as loan from banks and lenders to go ahead with the takeover deal, is set to sign the papers necessary to get the deal closed, according to reports.

Meanwhile, a Time report said Twitter employees have written an open letter to the Board of directors and Musk, criticising his plans to lay off 75% of the workforce.

“Musk’s plan to lay off 75% of Twitter workers will hurt Twitter’s ability to serve the public conversation. A threat of this magnitude is reckless, undermines our users’ and customers’ trust in our platform, and is a transparent act of worker intimidation,” the draft letter read.

“We believe the public conversation is in jeopardy,” they added.

Twitter has significant effects on societies and communities across the globe. — IANS