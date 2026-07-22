Elpro International School Celebrates Remarkable CBSE Class 10 Results with a Perfect 500/500

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Pune (Maharashtra) [India], July 22: Elpro International School has once again reaffirmed its position among the country's leading educational institutions with an exceptional performance in the CBSE Board Examinations 2025-26. The highlight of this year's results was Neehar Lohade, who achieved a perfect 100% (500/500 considering the Best 5 subjects as per CBSE norms) in the Class X CBSE Board Examination--an extraordinary accomplishment that places him among the country's highest achievers.

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The school's overall results reflected consistent academic excellence across both Class X and XII. Out of 494 students who appeared for the Class X examination, 287 students scored above 90%, 142 crossed the 95% mark, and students secured 104 perfect subject scores, with the school maintaining a 100% pass rate. The Class X batch recorded an impressive school average of 88.7%, with a median score of 91.4%.

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Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Amrita Vohra, Director Principal, Elpro International School, said, "Neehar's remarkable achievement of securing a perfect 100% is a proud moment not only for Elpro International School but for the entire education fraternity. Such milestones are never the result of talent alone--they are built on years of disciplined effort, passionate teachers, supportive parents, and a learning environment that encourages every child to pursue excellence with integrity. While we celebrate outstanding scores, we remain equally committed to nurturing compassionate, confident and future-ready individuals who will make meaningful contributions to society."

The school also recorded strong outcomes in Class XII, with a 100% pass percentage, a school average of 83.17%, and 39 students scoring above 90% across Science, Commerce and Humanities streams. The school's success extended beyond board examinations, with its Class XII students earning admission offers from some of the world's leading universities, including IIT Madras, King's College London, University College London (UCL), The University of Hong Kong (HKU), University of Leeds, Leiden University and other prestigious institutions. The placements reflect Elpro's growing reputation for nurturing globally competitive students through strong academics, personalised counselling, and a future-ready learning environment.

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Elpro's academic journey has shown consistent year-on-year growth, with the Class X school average rising from 84.8% in 2022-23 to 88.7% in 2025-26, while the proportion of students scoring above 90% has nearly doubled during the same period. The school attributes this sustained success to rigorous academics, personalised mentoring, data-driven interventions, and a strong focus on holistic development.

With this year's outstanding board results and Neehar Lohade's perfect score, Elpro International School continues to strengthen its reputation as an institution committed to nurturing excellence, character, and future-ready leadership.

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