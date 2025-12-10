Elpro Sports Fest 2025: A Celebration of Joy, Unity & Sporting Spirit

NewsVoir

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], December 10: Elpro International School, a top ranking international school in Pune hosted Elpro Sports Fest - Season 5, a joyful 10-day celebration that brought together more than 5000+ students from both the Chinchwad and Hinjawadi campuses. This annual fest is all about giving every child a chance to experience the excitement of sports, build confidence, and enjoy learning beyond the classroom.

The Fest opened on 22nd November at the Hinjawadi campus with an inspiring visit from Shri Sumit Antil, Paralympic Gold Medalist and Khel Ratna awardee. His words on hard work and perseverance set a meaningful start to the celebrations. The same spirit carried into the grand finale on 5th December at the Chinchwad campus, where Indian Cricket Team all-rounder Deepti Sharma joined the students. Her friendly interaction, motivating message, and on-field moments made the day truly memorable. Together, their presence added pride and encouragement to Season 5.

Across both campuses, Elpro Sports Fest brought the campuses alive with diverse and exciting activities, creating a lively and inclusive atmosphere. At the Chinchwad campus, students brought high energy to the Competitive League, while the Participatory League highlighted that sports are not just about winning but about joy, teamwork, and exploration. Meanwhile, the Hinjawadi campus was equally spirited with three days of participatory events from 2nd to 4th December, where students from Grades 1 to 8 engaged in Chess, Carrom, Badminton, Table Tennis and more - focusing on building skills, confidence, and friendships through play. Families across both campuses also joined in the celebrations for a special Parents Sports Day, adding energy, smiles, and unforgettable memories to the Sports Fest.

The Fest culminated with a proud win for Prithvi House as they lifted the Best House of 2025 title, a moment that captured their hard work and collective spirit.

Led by Dr. Amrita Vohra, Director Principal, and Dr. Pallavi Mukherjee, Principal - Elpro International School Hinjawadi, Season 5 highlighted Elpro's commitment to nurturing well-rounded learners. The Fest brought both campuses together, creating wonderful memories and reinforcing the belief that sports shape character, unity, and joy.

For Season 5 highlights, follow on Instagram:

@elpro_international_school (Chinchwad)

@elprointernationalschoolhinjawadi (Hinjawadi)

