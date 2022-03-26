Emami buys 'Dermicool' for Rs432 cr

PTI

Kolkata, March 25

Emami Ltd on Friday said it has acquired prickly heat powder brand ‘Dermicool’ from Reckitt Benckiser Healthcare (India) Pvt Ltd at a consideration of Rs 432 crore.

“The buyout offers great synergy with our existing businesses and is a strategic fit. It will strengthen our presence to make us number 1 in the prickly heat powder category,” said Harsh Agarwal, Director, Emami. —