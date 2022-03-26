Emami buys 'Dermicool' for Rs432 cr

Kolkata, March 25
Emami Ltd on Friday said it has acquired prickly heat powder brand ‘Dermicool’ from Reckitt Benckiser Healthcare (India) Pvt Ltd at a consideration of Rs 432 crore.
“The buyout offers great synergy with our existing businesses and is a strategic fit. It will strengthen our presence to make us number 1 in the prickly heat powder category,” said Harsh Agarwal, Director, Emami. —
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Leaky valve, low pressure in propellant tank led to GSLV failure in August last year: ISRO
The FAC found that the GISAT-1 mission failed owing to damag...
Russia-Ukraine War LIVE updates: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy again asks for peace talks; Turkish President Erdogan talks with Zelenskyy
Issues a video address to the nation on Friday
When Narendra Modi donated Rs 11 to a Haryana war widow
And gave zero food wastage message to his assistant in Rohta...
'Beat drums and ring bells': Congress's three-phase campaign against price rise from March 31 to April 7
Will organise ‘Mehngai-mukt Bharat’ dharnas and marches at a...