Embassy REIT Reports Stellar Q2 FY2026: Quarterly Distributions Hit All-Time High with 12% YoY Growth, Occupancy at 93%

Bengaluru, Karnataka, India – Business Wire India • Portfolio occupancy rises to 93% by value* • Leased 1.5 msf this quarter across 20 deals to leading GCCs and corporates • Highest-ever quarterly distributions of Rs. 617 crores since listing in April 2019 • Revenue up 13% YoY to Rs. 1,124 crores; Net Operating Income rises 15% YoY to Rs. 927 crores • Development pipeline of 7.2 msf in Bengaluru and Chennai at an attractive yield on cost Embassy Office Parks REIT (NSE: EMBASSY / BSE: 542602) (‘Embassy REIT’), India’s first listed REIT and the largest office REIT in Asia by area, reported results today for the second quarter ended September 30, 2025.

Amit Shetty, Chief Executive Officer of Embassy REIT, said, “We are pleased to report an outstanding quarter across our business - from strong leasing momentum to record distributions. We leased 1.5 msf this quarter to marquee names, occupancy climbed to 93%, and we delivered our highest quarterly distributions since listing. As we scale our development pipeline and evaluate further growth opportunities, we remain steadfast in our commitment to build enduring value for all our stakeholders.” The Board of Directors of Embassy Office Parks Management Services Private Limited (‘EOPMSPL’), Manager to Embassy REIT, at its Board Meeting held earlier today, declared a distribution of Rs. 617 crores or Rs. 6.51 per unit for Q2 FY2026. The record date for the Q2 FY2026 distribution is November 08, 2025, and the distribution will be paid on or before November 14, 2025.

Business Highlights • Leased 1.5 msf across 20 deals during the quarter, including Rs 1.0 million square feet of new leases, 0.4 million square feet of renewals, and Rs 64,000 square feet of pre-leases in Chennai • Bengaluru led demand, accounting for over 85% of Q2 leases. Chennai also saw strong traction, driven by sustained GCC interest in our recently acquired asset within a key micro-market • Overall portfolio occupancy rose to 93% by value and 90% by area • Strong occupancy across markets - Bengaluru at 95% (75% of GAV), Mumbai at 100%, Chennai at 96%, and Noida at 92% Financial Highlights • Grew Revenue from Operations by 13% YoY to Rs. 1,124 crores and Net Operating Income (NOI) by 15% YoY to Rs. 927 crores • Delivered record quarterly distributions of Rs. 617 crores or Rs. 6.51 per unit, up 12% YoY • Successfully completed India’s first-ever 10-year NCD issuance by a REIT, raising Rs. 2,000 crores from marquee institutional investors. Further, raised Rs. 400 crore via commercial paper at Rs 6.44% p.a., underscoring the REIT’s strong credit fundamentals • Based on independent valuation as of September ‘25, the REIT’s Gross Asset Value increased by 8% YoY to Rs. 63, 980 crores, and Net Asset Value by 7% to Rs. 445.91 per unit Operational & Growth Highlights • Delivered 0.9 msf new development in Bengaluru, 100% leased to Fortune 500 retail major • Launching 2 msf of new development in Chennai, bringing the total development pipeline to 7.2 msf, with 42% pre-leased (including expansion options), offering attractive yields on cost • Hospitality portfolio EBITDA rose 12% YoY, driven by a 16% increase in ADRs across operating hotels • Actively evaluating multiple acquisition opportunities from both third parties and Embassy Group *Occupancy by value refers to occupancy of the commercial offices weighted by the Gross Asset Value (GAV) of completed commercial offices Investor Materials and Quarterly Investor Call Details Embassy REIT has released a package of information on the quarterly results and performance, that includes (i) unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter, and half year ended September 30, 2025 (ii) an earnings presentation covering Q2 FY2026 results and, (iii) supplemental operating and financial data book that conforms with leading reporting practices across global REITs. All these materials are available in the Investors section of our website at www.embassyofficeparks.com.

Embassy REIT will host a conference call on November 5, 2025 at 18:30 hours Indian Standard Time to discuss the Q2 FY2026 results. A replay of the call will be available in the Investors section of our website at www.embassyofficeparks.com.

About Embassy REIT Embassy REIT is India’s first publicly listed Real Estate Investment Trust and the largest office REIT in Asia, by area. Embassy REIT owns and operates a 50.8 msf portfolio of 14 office parks in India’s best-performing office markets of Bengaluru, Mumbai, Pune, the National Capital Region (‘NCR’) and Chennai. Embassy REIT’s portfolio comprises 40.9 msf completed operating area and is home to 274 of the world’s leading companies. The portfolio also comprises strategic amenities, including four operational business hotels, two under-construction hotels, and a 100 MW solar park supplying renewable energy to tenants. Embassy REIT’s industry leading ESG program has received multiple accolades from renowned global institutions and was awarded a 5-star rating both from the British Safety Council and GRESB. Embassy REIT was included in the 2023 Dow Jones Sustainability Indices, making it the first REIT in India to be recognised for its sustainability initiatives by a leading global benchmark. For more information, please visit www.embassyofficeparks.com.

Disclaimer This press release is prepared for general information purposes only. The information contained herein is based on management information and estimates. It is only current as of its date, has not been independently verified and may be subject to change without notice. Embassy Office Parks Management Services Private Limited (“the Manager”) in its capacity as the Manager of Embassy REIT, and Embassy REIT make no representation or warranty, express or implied, as to, and do not accept any responsibility or liability with respect to, the fairness and completeness of the content hereof. Each recipient will be solely responsible for its own investigation, assessment and analysis of the market and the market position of Embassy REIT. Embassy REIT does not provide any guarantee or assurance with respect to any distribution or the trading price of its units.

This press release contains forward-looking statements based on the currently held beliefs, opinions and assumptions of the Manager. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, financial condition, performance, or achievements of Embassy REIT or industry results to differ materially from the results, financial condition, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Given these risks, recipients of this press release are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The Manager disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect future events or developments or the impact of events which cannot currently be ascertained. In addition to statements which are forward looking by reason of context, the words ‘may’, ‘will’, ‘should’, ‘expects’, ‘plans’, ‘intends’, ‘anticipates’, ‘believes’, ‘estimates’, ‘predicts’, ‘potential’ or ‘continue’ and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that any potential opportunities will result in definitive transactions.

This press release also contains certain financial measures (including guidance and proforma information) which are not measures determined based on GAAP, Ind-AS or any other internationally accepted accounting principles, and the recipient should not consider such items as an alternative to the historical financial results or other indicators of Embassy REIT's cash flow based on Ind-AS or IFRS. These non-GAAP financial measures, as defined by the Manager, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures as presented by other REITs due to differences in the way non-GAAP financial measures are calculated. Even though the non-GAAP financial measures are used by management to assess Embassy REIT's financial position, financial results and liquidity and these types of measures are commonly used by investors, they have important limitations as analytical tools, and the recipient should not consider them in isolation or as substitutes for analysis of Embassy REIT's financial position or results of operations as reported under Ind-AS or IFRS. Certain figures in this press release have been subject to rounding off adjustments. Actual legal entity name of occupiers may differ.

