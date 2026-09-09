Ember Unveils SuperPan, Creating a New Category of Uncoated, Non-Stick Titanium Steel Cookware

Powered by patent-pending NanoFusion technology, SuperPan introduces TitaniumSteel- a new material that delivers naturally non-stick performance without PTFE, PFAS or any synthetic coating Bangalore, Karnataka, India (NewsVoir) Ember, India’s premium kitchenware brand, and pioneer of the country’s non-toxic cookware movement, today announced the launch of SuperPan- its third proprietary material innovation and the brand’s most ambitious engineering breakthrough to date.

Ember SuperPan Following the success of Arcilla, its category-defining ceramic technology, and TitaniumClad, its enamelled cast iron innovation, Ember now turns its focus to stainless steel. SuperPan introduces TitaniumSteel, a new material, powered by patent-pending NanoFusion technology, a zero-coating, naturally non-stick cooking surface that delivers the performance of stainless steel without the compromises traditionally associated with it.

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Introducing TitaniumSteel At the heart of SuperPan is TitaniumSteel- a new material developed after years of research, prototyping and material engineering.

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Using a proprietary high-temperature plasma fusion process, titanium is permanently fused with stainless steel . NanoFusion then engineers the surface at a microscopic level, creating a finely textured structure that can naturally hold a thin film of oil, thus eliminating the need for a coating. The result is a 5-ply stainless steel pan that combines exceptional durability, high-heat performance and naturally non-stick cooking in one material.

“Ember has never been about finding one perfect material. It’s been about making every material consumers need better. From making your everyday non-stick pan PFAS free, to making cast iron rust proof, every product has started with the same question: what’s the biggest frustration people still live with? Stainless steel was the obvious next chapter. It’s loved for being clean, durable and timeless, yet millions of people still find it intimidating to cook on. We investigated multiple pathways, including advanced coatings, surface treatments and material engineering, before asking ourselves a different question: what if there was no coating at all? That question led to TitaniumSteel and NanoFusion - our re-engineering of stainless steel for the Indian kitchen,” - Siddharth Gadodia, Founder & CEO, Ember.

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Designed for the Way India Cooks Before developing SuperPan, Ember conducted qualitative research across 120+ Indian households to understand not just what cookware people owned, but what they actually reached for every day. The findings revealed a clear behavioural shift: while stainless steel and cast iron were present in nearly every kitchen, ceramic and other non-stick alternatives had become the everyday choice because they combined clean cooking, effortless food release and lower oil usage.

As more consumers seek cleaner alternatives to PFAS-based cookware, a clear gap emerged in the category. That consumer need became the foundation for SuperPan.

“Our research showed that people like the idea of stainless steel given India’s love for high heat cooking and metal spatulas, - but low-oil cooking, cooking time, and ease of food release and cleaning, were leading to that Triply pan not getting picked up. They wanted the high-heat performance of stainless steel, the durability of cast iron and the effortless experience they had discovered with Arcilla Ceramic. Our challenge wasn’t to replace stainless steel - it was to remove the compromise that came with it ,” - Himanshi Tandon, Co-founder & CMO, Ember.

Global Design. Everyday Use SuperPan is the latest innovation to emerge from Ember’s global R&D ecosystem. The brand’s innovation journey is driven by its California R&D Centre, led by renowned industrial designer Bret Recor, and brought to life through the Ember Innovation Lab in India, led by Chef Saransh Goila. Together, the teams combine world-class product design, material science and deep culinary insight - validated through rigorous testing and real-world cooking - to build cookware engineered specifically for the way India cooks.

This is the second innovation to emerge from the Ember Innovation Lab, which came into existence in 2025.

"This is the kitchenware upgrade the industry has been waiting for," added Chef Saransh Goila, Chief Culinary & Innovation Officer, Ember. "You get the aggressive, high-heat searing capability of a heavy cast-iron skillet, combined with the effortless release of a brand-new non-stick and you can literally take a metal whisk to it. It defies everything we were taught about cookware." A New Chapter for Stainless Steel Stainless steel is one of India’s most trusted cookware materials, accounting for approximately 32% of India’s cookware market. Yet its everyday usability has remained largely unchanged. With SuperPan, Ember brings its material-first innovation philosophy to stainless steel, introducing TitaniumSteel - the next chapter after Arcilla and TitaniumClad.

Availability The SuperPan is now available on embercookware.com and across leading retail partners including Amazon, Food Square, Food Stories, Epic, Origin, and select premium cookware and home retail stores across India.

The Science Behind SuperPan • TitaniumSteel: A new material engineered for naturally non-stick cooking.

• NanoFusion Technology: Patent-pending surface engineering that permanently integrates titanium into stainless steel.

• 5-Ply Construction: Even heat from base to rim for consistent cooking.

• Zero Coating: No PTFE, PFAS or synthetic non-stick layer to peel or wear away.

• Built for Everyday Cooking: High-heat compatible, metal utensil friendly and made to last.

About Ember Cookware Founded in 2024, Ember is India's first 100% non-toxic, non-stick kitchenware brand, created to spearhead the nation's clean kitchen movement. Built through a strategic partnership with world- leading product design company, Box Clever under their venture arm, Box Garden Ventures, based in California, Ember combines global design excellence with a deep understanding of Indian cooking requirements. From Arcilla ceramic and TitaniumClad cast iron to TitaniumSteel, Ember develops proprietary technologies that make everyday cookware cleaner, more intuitive and built to last. Designed in California and engineered for India, Ember represents the future of clean living.

Learn more: www.EmberCookware.com (Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with Newsvoir and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

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