EMCON 2026: When Emergency Medicine Comes of Age in India

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 8: There are moments in the evolution of a medical specialty when a conference becomes more than a conference. It becomes a statement. A landmark global gathering in Mumbai is more than a medical conference. It reflects how far Emergency Medicine in India has travelled and where it must go next.

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- By Dr Sandeep B. Gore, Director – Emergency Medicine, Fortis Hospital, Mulund, Mumbai & Organising Chairman, EMCON 2026.

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For Emergency Medicine in India, EMCON 2026 in Mumbai is one such moment. From October 30 to November 1, 2026, emergency physicians, global leaders, researchers, nurses, paramedics, educators, innovators and healthcare administrators will gather at The Westin Mumbai Powai Lake for the 28th National Conference of the Society for Emergency Medicine India which is all set to become biggest ever international academic event in Emergency Medicine in India. EMCON returns to Mumbai after 12 years, with more than 2,000 delegates, 300+ national faculty members and 50+ international faculty members expected.

But numbers alone do not explain why this meeting matters. Its real significance lies in what they represent: the coming of age of Emergency Medicine in India.

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Not very long ago, emergency care in many Indian hospitals was considered a transit point, a place where patients arrived before being referred to a physician, surgeon or intensivist. That world is changing.

The modern Emergency Medicine Department is a clinical command centre.

A patient with a blocked coronary artery cannot wait. A stroke cannot wait. Septic shock cannot wait. Polytrauma cannot wait. A compromised airway certainly cannot wait. In those first few minutes, there is often no complete diagnosis and no luxury of time. The emergency physician must recognise physiological collapse, establish priorities, initiate resuscitation, use bedside diagnostics, mobilise multidisciplinary teams and make decisions whose consequences may last a lifetime.

That is why I have always believed that Emergency Medicine is both the art of rapidly evaluating undifferentiated patients and transforming those presentations into decisive action, and the science of mastering resuscitation.

That philosophy lies at the heart of EMCON 2026. Our theme, “Innovation, Collaboration and Excellence in Emergency Medicine,” reflects a simple belief: excellence in Emergency Medicine begins with excellence in resuscitation.

And resuscitation excellence cannot be built by doctors alone. It requires nurses, paramedics, pre-hospital systems, hospital leadership, policymakers, researchers, technology, industry and collaboration with the global Emergency Medicine community.

Bringing the world to Mumbai

EMCON 2026 reflects how Indian Emergency Medicine is increasingly becoming part of the global conversation. The conference will bring together leaders from apex international Emergency Medicine organisations including the Dr Ian Higginsin - President of Royal College of Emergency Medicine (RCEM), Dr L. Antony Cirillo, President of the American College of Emergency Physicians (ACEP), Dr Pauline Convocar - President of the International Federation for Emergency Medicine (IFEM) and Dr Julina Md Noor - President of the World Interactive Network Focused on Critical Ultrasound (WINFOCUS) as keynote speakers.

Another keynote is particularly meaningful to me. Padma Shri Dr Himmatrao Bawaskar represents something profoundly Indian in medicine: the ability of meticulous bedside observation, scientific curiosity and perseverance to solve problems affecting patients far away from sophisticated academic centres. His pioneering work in scorpion envenomation reminds us that innovation does not always begin inside an expensive laboratory. Sometimes, it begins beside a critically ill patient in rural India.

Learning beyond the conference hall

We did not want learning to begin on October 30. So, we took EMCON beyond the main conference. The 28 pre-conference workshops across institutions and cities cover skills that define contemporary Emergency Medicine, including Point of Care Ultrasound in Emergency Medicine POCUS in EM, Crisis airway management, Mechanical Ventilation in ED, Toxicology, advanced resuscitative simulation, artificial intelligence, Maternal arrest resuscitation, Resuscitative thoracotomy in ED, Clinical Governance in EM, high-reliability Emergency Departments, ECPR in ED bootcamps & Frontline ER (Workshop for paramedics).

The lesson is straightforward: Emergency Medicine cannot be learnt only from a podium. It’s a hands-on discipline.

Emergency Medicine – Mastering the resuscitation

Emergency Medicine is no longer a new discipline in India. It has become one of the most decisive front doors of modern healthcare. Over the last couple of years, I have personally visited around 100 Emergency Medicine Departments across India and personally interacted with hundreds of Emergency Physicians across different states, institutions and healthcare systems government as well as private. The infrastructure varies. Resources vary. Patient volumes vary enormously. But one thing has become increasingly clear to me. The identity of Indian Emergency Medicine is becoming stronger. And at the centre of that identity is resuscitation.

I often ask a simple question: What are Emergency Physicians masters of?

My answer is equally simple. We are masters of resuscitation.

That does not mean merely performing CPR or managing cardiac arrest. Modern resuscitation begins much earlier. It is the ability to recognize physiological deterioration before collapse, understand why a patient is unstable, intervene rapidly, reassess continuously and change treatment based on the patient's evolving physiology. This is where Emergency Medicine has changed dramatically. Point-of-care testing (POCT) and Point of Care Ultrasound (POCUS) in Emergency Medicine has brought critical diagnostics closer to the bedside. Blood gases, lactate, cardiac biomarkers, ketones and other parameters can now influence decisions within minutes.

Resuscitative Point-of-Care Ultrasound has perhaps been one of the most transformative additions to Emergency Medicine. The Emergency Physician can assess cardiac function, lung pathology, volume status, internal bleeding and haemodynamic response during active resuscitation itself and can observe real time reversal of disease.

The clinical question is no longer simply: “Is the blood pressure low?” The better question is: Why is it low, and what does this patient need now?

Does the patient need fluid?

A vasopressor?

Inotropy?

Blood?

Drainage of a tamponade?

Relief of tension pneumothorax?

Immediate reperfusion?

That shift from generic resuscitation towards physiology-guided, patient-specific treatment represents the high end of Emergency Medicine today.

I describe it as Precision Emergency Resuscitation.

Preparing for the Emergency Department of tomorrow

Medicine is entering an extraordinary period of transformation. Artificial intelligence, digital health, point-of-care diagnostics, advanced ultrasound, simulation and extracorporeal resuscitation are expanding what can be achieved during the earliest minutes of illness.

But technology is not the destination. Better outcomes are.

Innovation without systems creates impressive technology. Innovation integrated into systems saves lives. This distinction is important because the future of Emergency Medicine will depend not only on what technology can do, but on whether we build the teams, training and systems required to use it effectively.

India needs an emergency-care ecosystem

The larger conversation therefore extends beyond EMCON.

India needs to think of emergency care as an ecosystem. Our next challenge is to build systems that can deliver the right care, at the right place, in the shortest possible time, whether an emergency occurs in Mumbai or in a small-town hundreds of kilometres from a tertiary hospital.

I have previously described the Emergency Department as the front door of a hospital. Increasingly, it is becoming something more: the point at which the preparedness of the entire healthcare system is tested.

Mumbai - the natural home for this moment. There could perhaps be no more appropriate city for this gathering than Mumbai. Mumbai understands emergencies. It understands speed, uncertainty, resilience and teamwork. In many ways, it mirrors Emergency Medicine itself relentless, responsive and resilient.

When thousands of emergency-care professionals gather here, I hope we do more than exchange scientific knowledge. I hope we ask difficult questions.

How do we make every Emergency Department safer?

How do we bring advanced resuscitation closer to every Indian?

How do we strengthen pre-hospital care?

How do we train the next generation differently?

How do we use AI without losing clinical judgement?

How do we move from individual excellence to reliable systems?

And ultimately: How many more lives can Indian Emergency Medicine save over the next decade? That is the real agenda of EMCON 2026.

This is not just a conference. It is a calling.

EMCON 2026 will be hosted from 30 October to 1 November 2026 at The Westin Mumbai Powai Lake, Mumbai.

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