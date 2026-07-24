DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Business / Emerald Corporates and Blue Synergy Investments Form Strategic Partnership to Jointly Develop USD 175M Sustainable Mega-Project in the Maldives

Emerald Corporates and Blue Synergy Investments Form Strategic Partnership to Jointly Develop USD 175M Sustainable Mega-Project in the Maldives

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 06:23 PM Jul 24, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

PNN

Advertisement

New Delhi [India], July 24: In a massive move to reshape the Indian Ocean, Blue Synergy Investments and London's Emerald Corporates have officially united as master partners to co-develop the $175 Million THAA Island Cluster Sustainable Township in the Maldives.

Advertisement

The landmark cross-border partnership is anchored by the overarching global influence and high-level strategic direction of Dr. Sailesh Lachu Hiranandani, Chairman of the Emerald Group, whose executive oversight stands as the ultimate driving force behind the alliance.

Advertisement

To bring this colossal vision to life, the massive project on the ground will be fully led and executed by Mr. Mohamed Fayaz, Managing Director of Blue Synergy, who is officially heading all operational aspects of the venture.

Crucial to the initialization of this global venture was Sanjay Shravan, who served as the foundational facilitator introducing the vital breakthrough opportunities that made this corporate alliance possible. Supporting the team's operational deployment is Mahendra Joshi, who serves as an operational pillar assisting with the execution frameworks for the layout.

Advertisement

A Visionary Blueprint for True Nation-Building

Departing from standard developments, this powerhouse team has designed a multi-island ecosystem focused on regional economic upliftment and climate defense.

Industry insiders and corporate partners are widely praising the exceptional foresight of the Emerald Group's leadership in anchoring this deal.

"The overarching, grand vision of Dr. Sailesh Lachu Hiranandani has been the true catalyst for this partnership," stated project head Mr. Mohamed Fayaz.

"His unique ability to align global capital with high-impact ecological infrastructure provided the definitive foundation we needed to launch a venture of this magnitude. Under our operational management on the ground, and backed by the vital facilitation of Sanjay Shravan and the support of Mahendra Joshi, we are pioneering an entirely new blueprint for regional nation-building. This project will become a global benchmark for resilient, near-net-zero island communities."

Fayaz added, "This is a historic moment. With the robust global backing of the Emerald Group, our team is fully geared to execute a world-class township that brings long-term prosperity to our people."

Dual Economic Engines: Powering India & Maldives

The $175 million project serves as a powerful commercial engine pulling neighboring economies closer together:

- Igniting the Maldivian Blue Economy: Led by Fayaz, the near-net-zero project features solar-plus-storage, ocean-energy pilots, ultra-premium eco-resorts, and a major mariculture export industry (seaweed, grouper, and sea cucumber production).

- Fueling Indian Industry: The project directly supercharges Indian manufacturing, relying heavily on India's tech and supply chains for advanced marine-solar setups, smart grids, and engineering expertise.

By blending Emerald Corporates' global backing with the brilliant operational leadership of Mr. Mohamed Fayaz, the alliance presents a masterclass in neighborhood-first nation-building.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts