Emergency Limb-Saving Surgery Restores Hand Function in 35-Year-Old Patient at Prayag Hospital

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Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 27: Doctors at Prayag Hospital and Research Centre Pvt. Ltd. successfully performed a complex emergency limb-saving surgery on a 35-year-old patient who sustained a severe forearm injury resulting in extensive blood vessel and tendon damage. Prompt surgical intervention, coordinated emergency care, and advanced reconstructive techniques helped restore blood circulation and preserve the function of the injured hand.

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Mr. Abhimanyu Kumar, aged 35 years, was brought to Prayag Hospital on July 6, 2026, in a critical condition after suffering a deep cut injury to his right forearm. The injury caused profuse bleeding and placed him at an immediate risk of permanent loss of hand function due to extensive vascular and tendon damage.

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The patient was immediately assessed by the emergency team, where rapid clinical evaluation confirmed the severity of the injury. Considering the significant blood loss and the complexity of the trauma, the patient was taken for emergency surgery without delay to prevent irreversible damage to the affected limb.

Dr. Chandan Mishra, Consultant General and Laparoscopic Surgeon at Prayag Hospital and Research Centre Pvt. Ltd., successfully performed the emergency limb-saving procedure. During surgery, doctors found complete transection of both the radial and ulnar arteries along with multiple flexor tendon injuries. The surgical team carried out meticulous repair of both arteries and reconstructed the damaged flexor tendons to restore the structural integrity and function of the forearm.

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Following the vascular repair, blood flow to the hand was successfully re-established, and satisfactory distal circulation was confirmed before completion of the procedure. The successful restoration of circulation significantly reduced the risk of permanent disability and loss of limb function.

The patient responded well to treatment and made a smooth post-operative recovery under close medical supervision. He was discharged in stable condition with advice for physiotherapy and regular follow-up. Doctors expect early rehabilitation to support the gradual restoration of strength, mobility, and functional recovery of the affected hand.

Mr. Abhimanyu Kumar expressed his gratitude to the doctors, nursing staff, and hospital management for their prompt response, expert surgical care, and dedicated support that helped save the function of his hand.

Dr. Chandan Mishra, Consultant General and Laparoscopic Surgeon at Prayag Hospital and Research Centre Pvt. Ltd., said, "This was a highly challenging vascular and tendon injury where every minute was crucial. Complete transection of both the radial and ulnar arteries, along with multiple tendon injuries, carries a significant risk of permanent disability if not treated immediately. Timely surgical intervention, meticulous vascular repair, tendon reconstruction, and coordinated perioperative care enabled us to restore blood flow and preserve hand function. Such cases highlight the importance of rapid diagnosis and emergency surgical expertise in achieving successful outcomes."

About Prayag Hospital

Prayag Hospital and Research Centre Pvt. Ltd. began its journey in 1995 as Prayag Orthopedic Centre, a dedicated clinic in Sector 29, Noida, founded by Dr. B. P. Singh. Established on the principle of "Sewa Parmo Dharma," meaning service is the highest duty, the institution has grown with a commitment to compassionate, ethical, and patient-centric healthcare.

Today, Prayag Hospital is a 120-bedded NABH and NABL accredited hospital equipped with advanced medical infrastructure and supported by experienced doctors, nurses, and healthcare professionals. The hospital provides comprehensive services across general medicine, surgery, orthopaedics, emergency care, maternal and child health, and specialized treatments.

Over the years, the hospital has earned the trust of patients through quality healthcare, ethical practices, accessible treatment, and dedicated patient support services. It is also empanelled under various government healthcare schemes and recognized by multiple TPA panels to ensure affordable and accessible healthcare for eligible families.

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