Emergent Forms curated by Yamini Telkar on display at Sameksha Gallery,IILM, Delhi till 16th October.

As the year draws to a close, Sameksha presents Emergent Forms, a group exhibition that brings together the work of young artists who have been part of an intensive, seven-month mentoring programme at the gallery.

Twenty artists were selected via a nationwide open call across media. Beginning with an in-person portfolio review and mentoring session during the India Art Fair in February 2026, with artists Kavita Nayar, Arunkumar HG, Shantamani Muddaiah, Chetnaa and Yamini Telkar as the mentors.

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The programme extended through multiple structured sessions over the following months. Beyond studio guidance, these sessions were designed to equip emerging artists with practical tools to navigate the complex art world: how to prepare succinct presentations and concept notes, approach pricing, and understand the landscape of art events such as fairs, biennials, and parallel programmes.

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More than a series of workshops, the programme offered a consistent space where young artists could come with questions—about practice, identity, audience, and career—and receive honest, grounded feedback from practitioners and curators associated with Sameksha. Over time, uncertainty began to take shape: lines found their rhythm, ideas clarified, and distinct visual languages started to emerge.

Emergent Forms is the first public presentation of this journey. The works on view are not polished statements but living processes: experiments in material, narrative, and scale that carry the traces of doubt, revision, and discovery. Arranged as a sequence of encounters rather than a single narrative, the exhibition invites viewers to move through these stages of becoming, reading each work as a proposition rather than a conclusion.

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The show includes over 40 artworks by 20 artists and marks both an arrival and a departure: the end of an intensive seven-month mentoring phase, and the beginning of each artist’s independent trajectory. For Yamini Telkar, Curator at Sameksha, the exhibition is ultimately about allowing these practices to remain open and evolving. “The works on view are not finished statements but living experiments. They carry the marks of doubt, iteration, and discovery—moments where an idea shifts under the pressure of making. Each work is a proposition rather than a conclusion—an invitation to look closely, think with the artists, and imagine where these practices might go next.”

The exhibition also reflects the larger vision of Sanatan: IILM Centre for Arts & Ideas, where artistic practice and education are conceived as interconnected ways of learning, engaging and creating. Gayatri Rai, President, Sameksha and Sanatan: IILM Centre for Arts & Ideas, says, “Sanatan: IILM Centre for Arts & Ideas is born of the belief that the arts and education are not separate pursuits, but two expressions of the same impulse: to illuminate, inspire and elevate. At the heart of Sanatan is the vision of creating a place where the arts and education enrich one another; where creativity becomes a shared language across disciplines and generations. It is in this spirit that we are delighted to host programmes that bring together music, learning and artistic exchange through performances, exhibitions, masterclasses and workshops.”

Emergent Forms therefore becomes not a final answer, but a record of growth in progress—of forms emerging through sustained attention, dialogue, and the simple but rare gift of a space where questions are welcome.

About Sameksha

Sameksha is an art and programme space within the IILM Centre for Arts & Ideas (Sanatan), New Delhi. Sameksha functions as a space for artistic reflection, dialogue, and education, supporting both established and emerging voices through exhibitions, residencies, and mentoring initiatives. Since its first exhibition in August 2025, Sameksha has held eight exhibitions representing diverse art forms and artists.

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