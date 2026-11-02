Emerging Bharat Welfare Foundation: Empowering Thousands of Children Through Sports

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 2: Emerging Bharat Welfare Foundation is making a meaningful contribution to society by empowering underprivileged children through sports, sponsorships, and opportunities for growth. Based in Mumbai, the foundation has been actively working across Jammu & Kashmir and Dharavi, Mumbai, with a mission to identify young talent and help children build a brighter future through sports.

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Under the leadership of Directors Bobby Siddhu, a resident of Mohali, Chandigarh, and Tajamul Islam, a Two-Time World Champion Kickboxer from Jammu & Kashmir, the foundation has been working for nearly a decade to support talented children who lack the financial resources and opportunities needed to pursue their dreams.

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Their vision is to ensure that no deserving child is left behind because of economic hardship.

Over 3,000 Children in Jammu & Kashmir and 2,000 in Dharavi

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Emerging Bharat Welfare Foundation has been actively involved in supporting children in Jammu & Kashmir, where more than 3,000 children are associated with its initiatives. In Mumbai's Dharavi area, the foundation has also established a strong presence, with over 2,000 children connected to its sports development activities.

The foundation believes that talent exists in every corner of the country. With the right guidance, financial support, and opportunities, children from disadvantaged backgrounds can achieve remarkable success and represent India at national and international sporting platforms.

Bobby Siddhu: "Talent Deserves Opportunity, Not Financial Barriers"

Bobby Siddhu, a resident of Mohali, Chandigarh, and Director of Emerging Bharat Welfare Foundation, shares his vision:

"Our dream is to ensure that no talented child in India has to give up on their aspirations because of financial difficulties. Coming from Mohali, Chandigarh, I strongly believe that talent exists everywhere, and every child deserves an equal opportunity to succeed. We want to provide children with the necessary support, sponsorships, and guidance so they can build careers in sports and bring pride to our nation on international platforms. Our work in Jammu & Kashmir and Dharavi reflects this commitment. Our next goal is to reach more states across India and support even more children in achieving their dreams."

Tajamul Islam: Two-Time World Champion Kickboxer and an Inspiration to Young Athletes

Tajamul Islam, Director of Emerging Bharat Welfare Foundation, is a Two-Time World Champion Kickboxer from Jammu & Kashmir who has become an inspiration to young athletes across the country.

Through her sporting journey and achievements on the international stage, Tajamul represents determination, discipline, courage, and the power of dreams. Her association with the foundation reflects her commitment to encouraging young sporting talent and helping children from underprivileged backgrounds find opportunities to pursue their ambitions.

Tajamul Islam shares her vision:

"I strongly believe that every child has a unique talent waiting to be discovered. What they need is the right encouragement, guidance, and platform to showcase their abilities. Through our foundation, we want to empower children to pursue their dreams with confidence, achieve excellence in sports, and bring glory to India. Our aspiration is to extend this initiative to every state in the country and create opportunities for children from all backgrounds."

Expanding the Mission Across India

Emerging Bharat Welfare Foundation is now preparing to expand its initiatives to several states across India. Its vision is to reach more communities, identify promising young athletes, and provide them with opportunities, sponsorships, and support to pursue sports as a professional career.

Beyond sports, the foundation also aims to instill discipline, confidence, leadership, determination, and self-reliance among children, helping them develop into responsible and empowered individuals.

A Vision: Every Child Deserves an Opportunity

Emerging Bharat Welfare Foundation believes that the future of India lies in its youth. By investing in children today, the nation can build a stronger generation of talented, confident, and responsible individuals who will represent India with pride.

With its ongoing efforts in Jammu & Kashmir and Dharavi, Mumbai, the foundation is committed to creating meaningful social change through sports and expanding its reach to communities across the country.

Emerging Bharat Welfare Foundation continues to stand by its mission: Empowering young talent, transforming lives through sports, and building a stronger India — one child at a time.

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