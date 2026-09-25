Emerging Businesses and Personalities That Deserve Your Attention in 2026

PNN

New Delhi [India], September 25: In 2026, a new generation of entrepreneurs, professionals, innovators, and organisations is making its presence felt across sectors including technology, AI, digital marketing, law, tourism, wellness, entertainment, and social impact.

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This special feature brings together individuals and organisations whose work reflects innovation, entrepreneurship, professional expertise, and community initiatives. Their journeys highlight different approaches to building businesses, developing ideas, and creating meaningful contributions in their respective fields.

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From emerging entrepreneurs and technology professionals to industry associations, travel companies, educators, and creative leaders, these are some of the names and organisations shaping their respective domains in 2026.

Kunal Mondal – Entrepreneur and Digital Entertainment Initiator

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Kunal Mondal is associated with the upcoming launch of The Rishtaa App , a dating and social networking platform scheduled to launch in Mumbai on September 26, 2026 under the Leadership of Mausam Yadav. The initiative combines digital dating with interactive entertainment and social engagement, bringing together features designed for contemporary users.

The Rishtaa App includes features such as Live Stream, Love Test, Desi Kalakar, Love Licence, and GenZ Edition, creating a platform that blends online connections with interactive experiences.

The launch is presented by KMUS Group, represented by Kunal Mondal, in association with Mediapur Production & Events LLP, under the direction of Sunil Sharma, along with Chha Jayenge India, directed by Abhishek Kumar.

Through this initiative, Mondal and the associated organisations are working on a digital platform that combines dating, entertainment, and social networking for Indian audiences, with a particular focus on younger users and evolving online interaction.

Professional Travel Agents and Hotels Association (PTAHA)

The Professional Travel Agents and Hotels Association (PTAHA) is an industry-focused association representing travel agents, tour operators, hotels, resorts, destination management companies, and other stakeholders across India’s tourism and hospitality sector. The association works to provide a collaborative platform for networking, professional development, knowledge sharing, and business opportunities within the travel industry.

PTAHA participates in major travel trade shows, industry events, networking programs, promotional initiatives, and familiarisation trips, enabling its members to showcase their businesses, destinations, and services to wider audiences. It also supports responsible and sustainable tourism while promoting India’s diverse destinations, cultural heritage, and hospitality offerings.

Under the leadership of National President Rishi Deepak Budhadev and Vice President Suresh Nair, PTAHA focuses on strengthening connections among tourism professionals and encouraging industry collaboration. Through its activities and initiatives, the association seeks to support its members and contribute to the continued growth and development of India’s tourism and hospitality sector.

Deepak Sharma Angrish – Legal Professional and Legal Educator

Deepak Sharma Angrish is an advocate, legal educator, legal editor, and court officer associated with various areas of legal practice and education. He has practiced before the Supreme Court of India and various High Courts, handling legal matters across different areas of law.

He has also worked as a legal educator with platforms including Unacademy and Testbook Education, where he taught and mentored aspirants preparing for competitive and judicial examinations. Some students associated with his mentorship have subsequently qualified for Judicial Services Examinations.

Angrish has been associated with several significant legal matters, including matters concerning the Uttar Pradesh Ramlila Maidan and the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi dispute in Mathura. He also serves as Legal Editor at Asal News Network and as a Court Officer at the Rajasthan High Court. Through his social media initiative, “Legal Chamber,” he shares legal information and awareness content with a community of more than 600,000 followers.

Getvarsity Assessment Pvt Ltd – Professional Skills and Certification Organisation

Getvarsity Assessment Private Limited is an organisation focused on professional development, industrial quality standardisation, and personnel skill certification. It functions as a Skill India training partner and training centre, working to bridge the gap between education and industry requirements.

Getvarsity is an IIRDC Confederation company and an IIRDC ISO/IEC 17024 accredited training centre. It also operates as a TUV SUD cooperation partner training centre, offering programs aligned with CASCO and ISO/IEC 17024 guidelines. The organisation serves as a Highfield Qualifications UK approved international centre for delivering Ofqual-regulated RQF qualifications and is associated with an NCVET Awarding Body as an empaneled training body.

Its programs incorporate frameworks including the National Education Policy and National Credit Framework, with an emphasis on practical and industry-oriented learning. Getvarsity ( https://getvarsity.org ) provides training and certification opportunities for students and working professionals across sectors, including food safety, quality management, and technical skill development.

Russia Konnect DMC – B2B Travel and Destination Management Company

Russia Konnect DMC is a Moscow-based destination management company focused on providing travel and tourism services across Russia and the CIS countries. The company operates on a B2B model and works with travel agencies, tour operators, and other industry partners.

Its services include hotel bookings, cruises, train and flight tickets, Indian cuisine arrangements, guide services, and MICE solutions. Through its range of destination-related services, Russia Konnect DMC supports travel partners in planning and managing itineraries for individual and group travellers.

The company also maintains marketing offices in Delhi, Chennai, Pune, and Kolkata, supporting its business network in the Indian travel market. Its operations combine destination services in Russia and the CIS region with coordination and assistance for international travel partners.

Email: info@russiakonnect.com

Niladri Banerjee – Technology Entrepreneur and AI Engineer

Niladri Banerjee is a Kolkata-based technology entrepreneur, software developer, engineer, and robotics professional working across artificial intelligence (AI), robotics, software development, IoT, embedded systems, electronics, and emerging technologies. As the Founder of Marktech Labs, he focuses on transforming innovative ideas into practical technology solutions, product development, automation, and technology-driven innovation.

His engineering journey includes education at Techno Main Salt Lake, Kolkata, following his schooling at St. Xavier’s Institution, Sodepur. With hands-on experience in software development, electronics, embedded systems, artificial intelligence, and robotics, Niladri combines hardware and software to explore intelligent systems, automation, connected technologies, and real-world engineering applications.

Niladri Banerjee is also an officially licensed Amateur Radio (HAM) operator in India, holding the government-issued callsign VU34II. His involvement in Amateur Radio complements his interests in wireless communication, electronics, radio technology, and technical experimentation . Through Marktech Labs and his engineering pursuits, Niladri explores AI, robotics, IoT, software engineering, automation, wireless communication, and emerging technologies, while building technology ventures from Kolkata, India, for users and markets beyond the country.

Email:niladribanerjee.in@gmail.com

Mohit Gandhi – Film Producer and Entrepreneur

Mohit Gandhi is emerging as one of the young and promising names to watch in 2026, carving a distinctive path as a film producer, entrepreneur and social activist. With a vision that goes beyond personal success, Mohit Gandhi is building a career at the intersection of entertainment, entrepreneurship and social impact.

As the founder of Hesper Creations , a production house and advertising agency, he is working across films, web series, advertising, marketing and public relations. His entrepreneurial journey also extends to Nexura Events , an event management company creating large-scale entertainment and youth-focused initiatives, and The Udaan Spotlight, a pan-India distributed magazine dedicated to recognising talent, celebrating inspiring journeys and bringing impactful stories into the spotlight.

Through Pilllars Of SStrengtth Foundation , Mohit Gandhi is contributing to initiatives focused on education, healthcare, youth empowerment and community development. Recognised with three Best Young Producer awards, he believes that true success is not only about building a name, but about using that name to create opportunities for others. His journey reflects a powerful message for the next generation: dream bigger, start young and create an impact that lasts.

At just 27, Mohit Gandhi is already the founder of four companies, with an ambitious vision for the future. In a conversation, Mohit Gandhi revealed that several bigger plans and ventures are already in the pipeline, making it clear that this may only be the beginning of a much larger business empire.

Gurumaa Yogita Khatri – Yoga and Naturopathy Professional

Gurumaa Yogita Khatri is a Yoga and Naturopathy professional, motivational speaker, life coach, and social wellness advocate with more than 27 years of experience in wellness and personal development. She is also a member of the Central Council for Research in Yoga and Naturopathy (CCRYN), under AYUSH Mantralaya. Her work focuses on preventive wellness, natural living, lifestyle awareness, and community development.

She began her journey through seminars and educational sessions on yoga, pranayama, meditation, and naturopathy. As the founder and guiding force behind Nirvana Naturopathy and Ayurveda Retreat, she promotes an approach combining yoga, nutrition, naturopathy, and mindful living.

Her work also extends to women’s empowerment, youth development, rural healthcare awareness, and community welfare. Through educational and self-defence programmes, she encourages greater awareness of healthy living, personal well-being, and holistic development.

Dr. Binu Varghese – Social Activist and Investigative Journalist

Dr. Binu Varghese is a social activist and journalist whose work focuses on investigative journalism, public awareness, community issues, and social responsibility. Through journalism, advocacy, and public engagement, he has contributed to discussions on matters of public interest and social concerns.

Varghese has received several recognitions for his work, including the National Excellence Award presented by Hon. Maharashtra Governor Jishnu Dev Varma in September 2026, the Gems of Maharashtra recognition by Times Network – ET NOW Swadesh in June 2026, and the 100 Most Influential Leaders recognition in June 2026. He has also received the Lokmat Excellence Award from Lokmat Media Pvt. Ltd. in May 2026 and the Nelson Mandela Global Brilliance Award from the Global Brilliance Foundation in August 2025.

His work was also featured in the August 2026 special edition of International Herald Magazine, highlighting his involvement in investigative journalism and social engagement. Through his activities as a journalist and social activist, Dr. Binu Varghese continues to focus on awareness, accountability, and community-oriented initiatives.

Bhadrik Panchal – Entrepreneur and Business Growth Mentor

Bhadrik Panchal is an entrepreneur, business coach, motivational speaker, and digital marketing professional with more than 15 years of experience across digital marketing, branding, SEO, Google Ads, Meta Ads, lead generation, and business development.

As a business growth mentor, Panchal works with entrepreneurs on business strategy, positioning, leadership, marketing, and system development. His approach focuses on helping business owners gain clarity, strengthen their market presence, and develop structured strategies for sustainable growth.

His experience in digital marketing and entrepreneurship also informs his work as a motivational speaker, where he addresses topics including entrepreneurship, mindset, leadership, and business growth. Through a combination of strategic guidance and digital execution, Bhadrik Panchal works with business owners to develop ideas into structured and growth-oriented ventures.

Gourab Majumder – Founder and CEO

Gourab Majumder is the Founder and CEO of Renoweb Digital Solutions, a company focused on business growth, digital marketing, and technology-driven solutions. With around a decade of experience in the marketing and services sector, his work focuses on addressing structural gaps in traditional agency models and developing outcome-oriented approaches for businesses.

Under his leadership, Renoweb Digital Solutions has developed a growth-focused model that combines strategic planning, revenue-based projections, and structured execution. The company begins client engagements with a 90-day Critical Action Phase aimed at addressing foundational business and marketing gaps before implementing growth initiatives.

Renoweb also offers growth frameworks such as Growth OS and Quantum Accelerator, designed for businesses at different stages of development. In addition, Majumder is involved in developing Renoweb+, an AI-powered MarTech suite that includes tools such as SimpLeads and Flawdits.

Dr. Nikunj Vaghasiya – AI and EdTech Entrepreneur

Dr. Nikunj Vaghasiya is an AI and EdTech entrepreneur, educator, and youth development advocate working at the intersection of artificial intelligence, education, entrepreneurship, and technology. Based in Ahmedabad, his work focuses on making technology education more accessible and practical for students and young professionals.

As the founder of Softcodex AI, Vaghasiya is involved in initiatives focused on AI education, no-code technology, automation, and AI-assisted development. Through the Gujarat Institute of AI & Technology, he promotes hands-on learning through the approach of learning, building, and creating with AI.

His broader work explores the relationship between technology, psychology, and mental wellness in education. With academic and professional associations including IIT Mandi and IIMA certification, along with a Doctor Honoris Causa, his work reflects an interest in AI adoption, technology education, and youth empowerment.

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