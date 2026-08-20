Emeritus Wins Three Brandon Hall Group™ Excellence Award® for Learning Innovation in Saudi Arabia and Switzerland

Two Gold and One Bronze honors reflect Emeritus Enterprise's global depth in experiential, outcome-linked enterprise learning Mumbai (IN), August 20, 2026: Emeritus, the global education company, has been recognized with three Brandon Hall Group HCM™ Excellence Awards® - including two Golds, at the 2026 edition in learning and development as well as leadership development categories. The awards recognize Emeritus Enterprise's work with two partners, including The Academy for Developing Administrative Leaders (ADAL) in Saudi Arabia and Tetra Pak in Switzerland.

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GOLD | Best Use of Games or Simulations for Learning Waed Journey: Leadership Fundamentals, in partnership with ADAL – Saudi Arabia A 5-program leadership pathway built around four flagship simulations – covering leadership fundamentals, self-awareness, leading others, and change leadership – supported by games, debriefs, coaching, and action learning. Designed to align with Saudi Vision 2030, the program turned leadership concepts into decisions, behaviors, and workplace commitments. It delivered 252 workshop hours, with 93% attendance, 4.77/5 satisfaction, and an average 55% increase in measured knowledge.

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GOLD | Best Executive Development Program Leadership Reimagined: A Sustainable Tomorrow, in partnership with ADAL – Saudi Arabia A 5-day executive experience integrating sustainability, financial performance, and digital transformation through live faculty teaching, immersive metaverse learning, real-world business exposure, and applied simulation, equipping middle-to-senior leaders to lead organizational transformation across three interconnected dimensions.

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BRONZE | Best Certification Program Driving Innovation via Business Case Excellence, in partnership with Tetra Pak – Switzerland A 10-week applied learning journey integrating strategic business case development, financial and risk evaluation, portfolio impact assessment, and executive storytelling. Delivered through Kellogg modules, expert-led workshops, hands-on labs, and coaching, the programme equipped global Product, Solution, and Portfolio Managers to build and defend executive-ready business cases, driving more consistent and strategic investment decisions across the organisation.

These training sessions have collectively delivered 280+ hours of training, enabling 150+ mid-to-senior leaders across various functions.

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Commenting on the recognition, Jawahir Morarji, President, Enterprise Business – Emeritus, said, “We continue to monitor industry skills to understand how the market is responding to AI and innovation cycles. Our priority is to build capabilities that help our partners streamline their workforce to collaborate with technology more effectively. We embed global expertise and local relevance as a default feature, ensuring talent can apply acquired skills immediately. We are honored by this recognition and excited to continue building with such progressive partners globally.” “The Brandon Hall Group awards validate a design philosophy we have been building for years – that immersive, applied, outcome-linked learning is not aspirational. This recognition comes at a time when we are deepening our presence across APAC and Europe, and it reinforces the confidence our partners place in the capabilities we bring,” added Manas Mainrai, Executive Vice President – APAC & EU, Enterprise Business - Emeritus.

The awards are evaluated by an independent panel of Brandon Hall Group™ analysts, industry experts, and experienced practitioners - assessed against consistent criteria that assess business need, program design, innovation, adoption, and organisational impact.

Emeritus (part of Eruditus) is a global education company that partners with top universities to offer their programmes to individuals, organisations, and governments worldwide. With more than 90 university and 600 Enterprise partners across India, the United States, Europe, Middle East, and APAC, Emeritus, has enrolled over 2 million learners, to date. The brand is now expanding its impact by enabling top 500 ranked foreign universities to establish degree-granting campuses in India under the NEP (National Education Policy) 2020 framework.

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