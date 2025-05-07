Eminent Transit Selects Netradyne Technology to Elevate Safety in Employee Transport Services

VMPL

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 7: Netradyne, a leading provider of AI-powered fleet and driver safety technology, and Eminent Transit, a premier pan-India travel solutions provider specializing in corporate travel, employee transportation, and urban mobility announce a partnership to enhance safety, efficiency, and sustainability in transportation services across India.

Eminent Transit will integrate Netradyne's cutting-edge Driveri technology into its fleet operations. Driveri provides a real-time data analysis and in-depth insights into driver behavior by analyzing 100% of the driving time. This integration will empower Eminent Transit to deliver exceptional safety standards and operational excellence to its extensive customer base.

"We serve over 70 corporates in more than 160 cities across India with a combination of fleets, delivering executive-class journey." shared Ravi Kiran, CEO of Eminent Transit. "Deployment of Netradyne's Driveri will ensure that we enhance and deliver world-class comfort and top-tier safety to our esteemed customers. This innovative solution not only elevates the safety, reliability, and efficiency of our transportation services but also provides essential protection for women employees traveling late at night. Through real-time monitoring, Driveri ensures compliance while safeguarding drivers from false claims. And with real-time insights into risky driving and personalized coaching, we enhance our driver training programs, ensuring an exceptional experience for our customers".

"Eminent Transit is known for delivering premium travel experiences to corporate clients across India," said Durgadutt Nedungadi, Sr. Vice President of International Business at Netradyne. "With our AI-powered Driveri™ technology, we're helping elevate those experiences further--by enabling safer, smoother, and more secure rides. From reducing harsh driving events to protecting drivers with real-time video intelligence, this partnership is all about setting new standards in transportation safety and operational excellence."

About Eminent Transit

Eminent Transit is a pan-India travel solutions company that specializes in business, events, leisure, loyalty, and corporate mobility. The company serves corporate travelers with cost-effective and creative travel management solutions. With over 70 corporate clients, a presence in more than 160 cities, and a fleet of 1,500-plus vehicles, Eminent Transit has continuously evolved, innovated, and expanded its operational network. The company's journey from its inception in 2017 as a local provider in Bangalore to becoming a pan-India travel solutions company reflects its commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction. With a focus on safety, reliability, and innovation, Eminent Transit is dedicated to enhancing the transportation experience for individuals and businesses across the nation.

About Netradyne:

Netradyne is a global provider of AI-powered fleet and driver safety solutions. Its flagship product, Driveri, leverages AI and edge computing to deliver real-time feedback and insights that improve driver behavior and fleet safety. Today, it is an industry leader in advanced fleet safety solutions with customers across India, U.S., Canada, Germany, U.K., Australia, and New Zealand--with marquee investors on board like Softbank, Reliance, M12 (Microsoft's venture arm), and Point72 Ventures.

Netradyne was founded by two Stanford University graduates and technologists, Avneesh Agarwal and David Julian. Netradyne currently markets 'Driveri', a fleet safety and coaching platform. Its technology uses deep learning and edge computing to bring rich contextual insights and solutions to the transportation industry to help fleets establish safe driving practices.

