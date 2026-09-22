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Home / Business / Emperium Group Reinforces Women's Safety as a Core Security Standard Across All Projects

Emperium Group Reinforces Women's Safety as a Core Security Standard Across All Projects

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ANI
Updated At : 05:13 PM Sep 22, 2026 IST
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VMPL

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], September 22: Emperium Group, one of Haryana’s most trusted real estate developers, today  reaffirmed its commitment to women's safety as a non-negotiable standard woven into the planning,  design, and operation of every project in its portfolio. From residential communities to commercial  developments, safety infrastructure for women is being treated not as an added amenity, but as a  foundational requirement.

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The announcement comes as buyers, particularly families and independent women professionals,  increasingly weigh safety infrastructure alongside location and amenities when choosing where to live and  work. Emperium's approach addresses this shift with three pillars built into every project:

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-        Prime Locations: Every Emperium project is situated at a prime location within the city, reducing  isolated commutes and keeping residents closer to well-populated, well-lit surroundings.

-        Niche Surveillance: Targeted camera and monitoring coverage at the points that matter most. Entry  and exit gates, basements and parking areas, staircases, and isolated walkways rather than blanket  coverage that misses vulnerable spots.

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-        24x7 Security Presence: Trained security personnel are stationed across every property around the  clock, ensuring a visible and active presence well beyond the main gate.

“At Emperium, safety is not a feature we add on, it is a standard we build in from day one.  Every project we deliver, across every city we enter, reflects that principle. When we design  a community, the well-being of the women and families who will call it home is at the center  of that design, not an afterthought.”

— Ravi Saund, Founding Director, Emperium Group

This standard is being implemented uniformly across Emperium's project portfolio, spanning residential  and mixed-use developments in Gurugram, Panipat, Yamunanagar & Karnal, further beyond as the  company continues to scale its footprint.

About Emperium Group

Emperium Group is Haryana’s one of the most trusted realty brands, building residential, commercial &  industrial categories with 15+ projects across Haryana, with a focus on design-led communities, modern  amenities, and resident safety and well-being.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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