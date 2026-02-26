DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Business / Employees are brand ambassadors of every company, says Telangana Minister G Vivek at HR Summit

Employees are brand ambassadors of every company, says Telangana Minister G Vivek at HR Summit

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 03:10 PM Feb 26, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], February 26 (ANI): Employees are the true brand ambassadors of any company, and the Human Resources department plays a crucial role in implementing progressive policies within an organisation, said Telangana's Labour, Employment, Mines and Geology Minister Dr G Vivek Venkatswamy. He stated that employee satisfaction directly contributes to improved productivity.

Advertisement

The Minister was speaking at the 3rd HR Summit organised by ASSOCHAM at HICC Novotel on Thursday.

Advertisement

Expressing his happiness at attending the event, Dr Vivek said it felt like reconnecting with industry leaders, recalling his tenure as President of CII in the past. He noted that his father, Kaka Venkatswamy, had served as Labour Minister in united Andhra Pradesh and later in the Union Government. He recollected that earlier there were numerous HR-related challenges, including wage issues and labour concerns, but significant transformation has taken place over the years.

Advertisement

He observed that while HR departments were not considered highly significant in earlier times, they have now evolved into one of the most crucial wings of any organisation. Treating employees well and ensuring optimal output is the responsibility of both managements and HR departments, he said. Retaining talented employees and enhancing productivity remain major challenges for HR professionals.

The Minister also expressed hope that the summit would generate constructive ideas to further strengthen HR practices.

Advertisement

Referring to the State Government's initiatives, he said Telangana is prioritising skill development in the coming years. Old ITIs are being upgraded into Advanced Training Centres (ATCs) with Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) support from Tata. Several ATCs are being established in rural areas and are expected to become operational within a year.

He invited HR leaders and managements to recruit skilled manpower trained in these centres and urged them to suggest new courses aligned with future industry needs.

He added that departmental officials have been instructed to stay in close coordination with industries to ensure a synchronised approach towards employment generation. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts