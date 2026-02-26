Employees are brand ambassadors of every company, says Telangana Minister G Vivek at HR Summit

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], February 26 (ANI): Employees are the true brand ambassadors of any company, and the Human Resources department plays a crucial role in implementing progressive policies within an organisation, said Telangana's Labour, Employment, Mines and Geology Minister Dr G Vivek Venkatswamy. He stated that employee satisfaction directly contributes to improved productivity.

Advertisement

The Minister was speaking at the 3rd HR Summit organised by ASSOCHAM at HICC Novotel on Thursday.

Advertisement

Expressing his happiness at attending the event, Dr Vivek said it felt like reconnecting with industry leaders, recalling his tenure as President of CII in the past. He noted that his father, Kaka Venkatswamy, had served as Labour Minister in united Andhra Pradesh and later in the Union Government. He recollected that earlier there were numerous HR-related challenges, including wage issues and labour concerns, but significant transformation has taken place over the years.

Advertisement

He observed that while HR departments were not considered highly significant in earlier times, they have now evolved into one of the most crucial wings of any organisation. Treating employees well and ensuring optimal output is the responsibility of both managements and HR departments, he said. Retaining talented employees and enhancing productivity remain major challenges for HR professionals.

The Minister also expressed hope that the summit would generate constructive ideas to further strengthen HR practices.

Advertisement

Referring to the State Government's initiatives, he said Telangana is prioritising skill development in the coming years. Old ITIs are being upgraded into Advanced Training Centres (ATCs) with Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) support from Tata. Several ATCs are being established in rural areas and are expected to become operational within a year.

He invited HR leaders and managements to recruit skilled manpower trained in these centres and urged them to suggest new courses aligned with future industry needs.

He added that departmental officials have been instructed to stay in close coordination with industries to ensure a synchronised approach towards employment generation. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)