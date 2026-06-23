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Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 23: As India accelerates toward a renewable energy future backed by an estimated US$200 billion+ investment opportunity, over 150 GW of installed solar capacity, and a government target of 1 crore solar-powered households, Empower India Limited (NSE: EMPOWER, BSE: 504351) has announced its strategic expansion into next-generation Digital Solar solutions.

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This initiative aims to democratize access to renewable energy while supporting India's growing energy needs, strengthening long-term energy security, and accelerating the country's transition toward a sustainable and domestically powered future.

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Addressing the Market Gap While India advances its clean-energy ambitions, many consumers and businesses remain unable to participate in the solar revolution due to barriers such as a lack of rooftop ownership, inadequate installation space, high upfront capital requirements, and the complexities of managing solar infrastructure.

Recognizing this, Empower India is evaluating innovative solar-access models designed to enable a wider section of society to benefit from renewable energy without the traditional hurdles of ownership. This initiative represents a strategic evolution of the Company's existing expertise in renewable energy, solar solutions, and power infrastructure.

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Tapping into a Multi-Decade Growth Opportunity India's transition toward sustainable energy is creating one of the largest infrastructure opportunities in the country's history, with over US$200 billion in investment expected in the coming years. With the country having already surpassed 150 GW of installed solar capacity and the government's PM Surya Ghar initiative targeting 1 crore households, the scale of the opportunity is significant.

Empower India believes the next phase of growth will be driven by solutions that make clean energy more accessible, affordable, and scalable. The proposed platform is expected to focus on enabling customers to participate in renewable energy generation, thereby reducing reliance on conventional power and potentially lowering long-term energy costs.

Positioning for India's Energy Future - The expansion leverages Empower India's existing capabilities in technology infrastructure, network management, digital platforms, and sustainable power solutions. By integrating technology and analytics with renewable infrastructure, the Company aims to create a differentiated ecosystem serving both individual and enterprise customers.

"The future of energy lies not only in generating renewable power but in making renewable power accessible to every consumer and business," said Mr. Rajesh Chavan, Managing Director of Empower India Limited. "Our vision is to build technology-enabled energy solutions that remove traditional barriers to solar adoption while creating a scalable and recurring revenue platform for long-term growth. This initiative aligns with our commitment to innovation, sustainability, and value creation for our shareholders".

As Empower India continues to strengthen its presence across technology and sustainable power solutions, the Company believes this strategic expansion positions it to participate in one of the most significant structural growth opportunities emerging in India's renewable energy sector.

About Empower India Limited:

Empower India Limited (NSE: EMPOWER, BSE: 504351) is focused on technology infrastructure, network management, and sustainable power solutions, committed to driving innovation and value creation within India's evolving energy landscape.

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