Empowering Dreams : JHOOM INTERNATIONAL Showcases 24 Years of Global Talent among Persons with Disabilities

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], October 16: The Shantidham Foundation, a leading Non-Profit Voluntary Organization based in Bhubaneswar, proudly celebrates 24 years of unwavering commitment to societal betterment with the eighth edition of JHOOM INTERNATIONAL - a one-of-a-kind global talent hunt for Persons with Disabilities (PwDs). Associated with 94 organizations, this flagship event has emerged as a vibrant platform enabling PwDs to showcase their outstanding abilities across categories such as dance, song, speed painting, acting, mimicry, anchoring, and more.

For nine consecutive years, Shantidham Foundation has been spearheading this inspiring movement, nurturing talent, confidence, and visibility for artists with disabilities across India and beyond. The Foundation's inclusive vision has been strengthened by the continued support of esteemed partners including the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DePwD), Government of India, the National School of Drama (NSD), Government of India, the SSEPD Department, Government of Odisha, the Culture Department, Government of Odisha, Sikkim Krantikari Morcha, Sikkim and major corporate sponsors such as SECL, OMNILINK, GyanSys Inc., MCL, NALCO, SBI, IFFCO, LIC, Geetarani Mines, Sikkim Central University, SOA University, Tummala Sambasiva Rao, PPT, PPL, IFFCO, State Co-operative Bank, Cuttack Central Co-operative Bank etc.,

This year's JHOOM INTERNATIONAL has achieved an exceptional milestone with 1,118 registrations received from across the country - a testament to its growing national and global influence. All performances will be showcased and promoted through Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube, ensuring widespread appreciation of participants' creativity, resilience, and determination. The winners will be officially announced during the grand Award Ceremony, followed by extensive digital promotion of their performances and achievements.

To celebrate individuals who have excelled against all odds, the Foundation will bestow two prestigious honors - the "JHOOM INTERNATIONAL EXCELLENCE AWARD" and the "SOCIAL EXCELLENCE AWARD." These awards recognize both exceptional PwDs and like-minded personalities who have made significant contributions toward inclusion, empowerment, and social transformation.

Adding further significance to the occasion, the event will also witness the launch of "SAMARTH" - an International Magazine dedicated to PwDs. The publication will feature inspiring stories, creative achievements, and personal journeys of individuals who have overcome barriers to inspire change. SAMARTH will be distributed digitally worldwide, amplifying voices of empowerment and inclusion.

The Award Ceremony and Magazine Launch will be inaugurated by Chief Guest Sj. Prem Singh Tamang, Hon'ble Chief Minister of Sikkim, in the august presence of Sj. Santanu Kumar Swain, Vice-Chancellor, Sikkim Central University; Sj. Sadananda Master, Rajya Sabha MP, Kerala; Sj. Chittaranjan Tripathy, Director, NSD (Government of India), along with several other eminent dignitaries from India, Nepal, and Bhutan. The event is scheduled for November 9, 2025, at 11:00 AM, and will be live-streamed on Facebook and YouTube, with promotional collaboration from DailyHunt.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Soubhagya Routray, Founder and Chief Functionary of Shantidham Foundation, remarked ; "JHOOM INTERNATIONAL is not just a talent competition - it is a global celebration of resilience, creativity, and hope. For 24 years, Shantidham Foundation has worked tirelessly to build inclusive spaces where every individual, regardless of ability, can express themselves and inspire others. This initiative is a tribute to human spirit and the limitless potential within each of us."

The Foundation extended heartfelt gratitude to all dignitaries, sponsors, media partners (Print, TV, social, and digital), volunteers, participating organizations and schools across India, as well as the participants and their families whose unwavering support and enthusiasm have made this year's celebration truly remarkable.

Through JHOOM INTERNATIONAL, the Shantidham Foundation continues its mission of promoting inclusion through talent, empowerment through opportunity, and dignity through recognition - reaffirming that ability, not disability, defines one's true potential.

For more information, please visit www.shantidhamfoundation.org

