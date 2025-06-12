Empowering Students for the Future: The Career Counselling Program at CS Academy

NewsVoir

Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 12: Getting into the "right fit" university--one that aligns with a student's strengths, interests, and aspirations--is a goal shared by many students and parents. At CS Academy, our comprehensive career guidance programme has consistently empowered students to achieve this dream. Through focused mentoring and structured preparation, CS students have earned places at some of the world's most prestigious institutions, including Stanford, UCLA, UC Berkeley, University of Chicago, NYU, LSE, UCL (with three offers this year alone), RVC (London), University of Toronto, NUS, Nanyang Technological University, and many more from the top 100 universities globally.

Over the years, our students have secured admissions in more than 40 of the world's top 100 universities and have collectively received scholarships worth over Rs. 70 crores.

Career guidance at CS Academy begins in Year 8, giving students a head start in discovering who they are and what excites them. Through self-discovery exercises, interest mapping, and individual conversations, students begin to develop the clarity and confidence they need to make informed decisions about their future.

"The key to placement success is early preparation and a systematic approach where we, the school and the parents work together in partnership," says Dr. Vikram Ramakrishnan, Head of the school's career counseling service and Director, CS Academy.

The programme includes one-to-one counselling, university fairs, sessions with university faculty, workshops with professionals, and even AI-powered tools that help students map their strengths and explore global opportunities. Over the years, we've hosted professors from renowned universities, successful entrepreneurs, and industry experts who share not just knowledge, but perspective--giving students an honest and inspiring look at what's possible.

In Levels 9 and 10, students are offered Empower--our foundational mentorship programme designed to focus on skill development and profile building. Through Empower, students are encouraged to participate in meaningful extracurriculars, take on leadership roles, and develop strong personal profiles that align with their future goals.

"Career counselling helped me explore opportunities I hadn't even thought about, and the one-to-one guidance gave me the clarity and confidence to make informed choices," shares an A Level student recently placed at UCL.

A cornerstone of our success is our vibrant and engaged alumni network. Our alumni, now studying in top institutions across India and the world, continue to be an integral part of our community. They return to give alumni talks, offer internship opportunities, and provide invaluable guidance--especially to students applying to the same universities. Their presence builds a powerful bridge between aspiration and achievement, offering current students real-world insight and encouragement from those who've walked the path before them. A strong alumni network like ours isn't just an asset--it's a living, breathing support system that brings our vision full circle.

As the world of work continues to evolve, CS Academy remains committed to staying ahead of the curve. Our career counselling programme is constantly evolving, integrating real-world exposure, skill-building, and future-focused guidance. This year, we're excited to extend the programme to middle school, giving younger students the opportunity to begin thinking about who they are and where they're headed--even before they choose their subjects.

At CS Academy, career guidance is not just about placements--it's about purpose. It's about helping every student discover what matters to them, and then showing them how to get there.

To know more about CS Academy Coimbatore , visit csacademy.in/coimbatore.

