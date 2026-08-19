Empowering Teachers, Inspiring Future Innovators: Amazon and Learning Links Foundation Strengthen AI & STEM Education in Rangareddy

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Rangareddy (Telangana) [India], August 19: The Amazon Think BigSpace (TBS) Program, implemented by Learning Links Foundation (LLF), conducted a hands-on STEM Teacher Training Initiative for government schoolteachers and headmasters across Rangareddy district, Telangana. Held in two phases on 5 August and 18 August 2026, the initiative equipped educators with practical STEM pedagogy, emerging technology skills, and AI-enabled approaches to create more engaging, experiential, and future-ready learning experiences in their classrooms.

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Training Reach:

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Teachers: 180+ | Schools: 60 | Mandals: 7

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The training enabled teachers to develop practical understanding across key areas of AI & STEM education, including design thinking, engineering principles, robotics, basic electronics, physics, computational thinking, and coding. Through hands-on learning, educators explored how to encourage experimentation, critical thinking, collaboration,problem-solving and learning through iteration and failure in their classrooms.The training also demonstrated how complex STEM concepts can be translated into simple, engaging and low-cost classroom experiences, helping teachers make learning more experiential and student-centered.

Mr. Y. Sreenivasa Rao, District Science Officer and Science Teacher, said: "The training helped us understand how to spark curiosity in students and encourage them to think creatively, explore new ideas and develop innovative solutions."

Sri. S. Venkateshwarlu, District Education Officer, added: "Rangareddy is taking important steps towards strengthening STEM learning and empowering the next generation of leaders. It is encouraging to see the Amazon Think Big Space Program, implemented by Learning Links Foundation, contributing to this through impactful initiatives such as Science Carnivals, hands-on STEM learning in schools and Girls' Tech Day.

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