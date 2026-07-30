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Gurugram (Haryana) [India], July 30: Midland Credit Management (MCM) India, an Encore Capital Group Company, has been ranked #32 on the Great Place To Work® India's Best Companies To Work For 2026 List, one of the country's most respected and comprehensive benchmarks for workplace culture. This recognition is particularly significant because it evaluates organizations across industries and sectors and is based primarily on authentic employee feedback gathered through the Trust Index™ Survey, complemented by a rigorous assessment of workplace culture, leadership, values, and people practices.

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This achievement marks an important milestone for MCM India, building on its previous recognition among India's Best Workplaces in IT and IT-BPM and reaffirming the organization's commitment to fostering a culture where people can grow, thrive, and do their best work.

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Commenting on the recognition, Jaison Thomas, Managing Director, MCM India, said: "This recognition belongs entirely to our colleagues. Their trust, passion, and commitment have shaped the culture we are proud of today. At MCM India, we believe great workplaces are built by listening to our people, investing in their growth, creating opportunities for them to thrive, and fostering an environment where every voice matters. This recognition inspires us to continue raising the bar as we build an even stronger workplace together."

MCM India's culture is shaped by a deliberate focus on creating exceptional employee experiences at every stage of the colleagues' journey. Through robust learning and leadership development programs, career growth opportunities, employee well-being initiatives, and platforms that amplify employee voices, the organization strives to build an environment of trust, inclusion, and belonging. A culture of open communication, accessible leadership, recognition, and collaboration enables colleagues to thrive, contribute meaningfully, and continuously grow, reinforcing MCM India's commitment to being a workplace where people can perform at their best while feeling valued and supported.

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"As we unveil India's Best Companies To Work For 2026, we reflect on a journey that has, over decades, shaped how organizations understand and build workplace culture," said Balbir Singh, CEO, Great Place To Work® India. "I extend my heartfelt congratulations to all the organizations that have earned a place on this year's list."

Backed by 30 years of data, Great Place To Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Through its proprietary For All™ Model and Trust Index™ Survey, it provides organizations with the insights, recognition, and tools needed to create consistently positive employee experiences.

About Encore Capital Group, Inc.

Encore Capital Group is an international specialty finance company that provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a broad range of financial assets. Through its subsidiaries around the globe Encore purchases portfolios of consumer receivables from major banks, credit unions, and utility providers.

Encore partners with individuals as they repay their debt obligations, helping them on the road to financial recovery and ultimately improving their economic well-being. Encore is the first and only company of its kind to operate with a Consumer Bill of Rights that provides industry-leading commitments to consumers. Headquartered in San Diego, Encore is a publicly traded NASDAQ Global Select company (ticker symbol: ECPG) and a component stock of the Russell 2000, the S&P Small Cap 600 and the Wilshire 4500. More information about the company can be found at http://www.encorecapital.com

About Midland Credit Management, an Encore Capital Group Company

Midland Credit Management (MCM) is a company that works with consumers to resolve their past-due financial obligations. Since 1953, MCM has been working with consumers to achieve a healthy financial outlook by empowering consumers through education and customized payment plans. https://www.midlandcredit.com/.

Media Contact in India

puneet.nayyar@encorecapital.com

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