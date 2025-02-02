Encore Capital Group listed among India’s Best Workplaces in IT & IT-BPM 2025

Gurugram, India, February 18, 2026 – Midland Credit Management (MCM), an Encore Capital Group Company, in India has been recognized by Great Place To Work® India among the Top 50 Best Workplaces in IT & IT-BPM for 2025. This prestigious honor reflects the collective commitment of our teams to building a workplace that inspires trust, collaboration, and growth.

Great Place To Work®, a global authority on workplace culture, has studied employee experience and people practices for over three decades. Each year, over 100 million employees across 150 countries participate in its survey to benchmark and strengthen workplace culture. In India, 100 organizations have been recognized among the Best Workplaces in IT & IT-BPM 2025. These companies stand out for crafting strong people practices and acting on employee feedback to build a high-trust culture.

“India’s tech industry is steadily transitioning from a traditional IT services model to a more innovation-driven approach. While AI and deep tech are gaining traction, the shift is gradual and shaped by practical factors like talent upskilling, cost optimization, and regulatory frameworks. Our study found that employees are 89% more likely to be excited to use AI when they are given meaningful opportunities for innovation. The Innovation Velocity Ratio (IVR) of the IT Sector for this year indicates that for every two employees who lack innovation opportunities, eight are ready to innovate. Despite the increasing competition and challenges in AI adoption, the rise of IVR demonstrates that our talent is prepared for the next wave of technological disruption. I sincerely congratulate all the winners of India's Best Workplaces in IT & IT-BPM 2025, who are elevating the standard of global IT excellence.” said Balbir Singh, CEO, Great Place To Work® India.

Encore’s distinction as one of the Top 50 Best Workplaces in IT & IT-BPM in India is rooted in its strategic commitment to fostering a high-trust, inclusive, and growth-oriented culture. The organization prioritizes employee well-being, open and transparent communication, and leadership development that empowers talent. By consistently recognizing merit, encouraging continuous feedback, and embracing technological progress, the company cultivates an environment where collaboration, innovation, and professional growth are at the forefront. This approach not only strengthens organizational pride and trust but also positions Encore as an employer of choice in the IT & IT-BPM space in India.

Jaison Thomas, Managing Director – India, Midland Credit Management, an Encore Capital Group company, shared, “At Encore, we believe exceptional workplaces are built on trust, inclusion, and care for people. This recognition by Great Place To Work® reflects the collective commitment of our colleagues to creating an environment where individuals feel valued, empowered, and able to thrive. Our culture is defined by transparency, pay-for-performance, holistic well-being, and a continuous commitment to listening and learning. This focus has enabled us to earn consistent recognition as an employer of choice, including being named among Great Place To Work® India’s Best Workplaces™ in IT & IT BPM. Since 2005, our India team has grown into a strategic capability hub by keeping people at the center of every decision. We remain committed to raising the bar together for our colleagues, consumers, and communities.”

Great Place To Work®, through its For All™ Model and Trust Index™ Survey, equips organizations to create positive employee experiences. Its mission is to make every workplace great for all – driving growth, improving lives, and empowering communities. With its Certification™ and Best Workplaces Lists, it helps employers attract talent, benchmark culture, and boost performance.

About Encore Capital Group, Inc.

Encore Capital Group is an international specialty finance company that provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a broad range of financial assets. Through its subsidiaries around the globe Encore purchases portfolios of consumer receivables from major banks, credit unions, and utility providers.

Encore partners with individuals as they repay their debt obligations, helping them on the road to financial recovery and ultimately improving their economic well-being. Encore is the first and only company of its kind to operate with a Consumer Bill of Rights that provides industry-leading commitments to consumers. Headquartered in San Diego, Encore is a publicly traded NASDAQ Global Select company (ticker symbol: ECPG) and a component stock of the Russell 2000, the S&P Small Cap 600 and the Wilshire 4500. More information about the company can be found at http://www.encorecapital.com.

About Midland Credit Management, an Encore Capital Group Company

Midland Credit Management (MCM) is a company that works with consumers to resolve their past-due financial obligations. Since 1953, MCM has been working with consumers to achieve a healthy financial outlook by empowering consumers through education and customized payment plans. https://www.midlandcredit.com/.

Media Contact in India

puneet.nayyar@encorecapital.com

