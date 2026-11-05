PRNewswire

Shenzhen [China], November 5: On November 4, the opening ceremony of the special exhibition Contour of the Time: Classics, Heritage and Convergence, under the theme Enduring Heritage, Harmonious Asia-Pacific, took place in Shenzhen. Held under the guidance of China International Communications Group (CICG), the Publicity Department of the CPC Shenzhen Municipal Committee, the Shenzhen Federation of Literary and Art Circles, and Rongbaozhai Co., Ltd, this exhibition was jointly organized by CICG Asia-Pacific and Rongbaozhai Greater Bay Area. Attendees included Yu Yingfu, Vice President of CICG; Zhao Dong, Party Committee Secretary and Director of Rongbaozhai Co., Ltd.; Huang Limin, Deputy Director-General of the Publicity Department of the CPC Shenzhen Municipal Committee; and Jin Xiu, Second-Level Inspector of the Shenzhen Federation of Literary and Art Circles. The exhibition also drew over 100 representatives from Asia-Pacific countries, including those from the arts, academia, and media, as well as young people.

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In his speech, Yu noted that the special exhibition, themed "Enduring Heritage, Harmonious Asia-Pacific," took place ahead of the 33rd APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting. It is of great significance for promoting intangible cultural heritage across the Asia-Pacific and for fostering exchanges and mutual learning among civilizations in the region.

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He noted that intangible cultural heritage is a living testament to the continuity of Chinese civilization. Keeping this heritage alive requires preserving traditional crafts, finding new ways to bring them into modern life and passing them on to future generations. Passing on culture also requires both preservation and storytelling, with new approaches needed to share China's stories with the world. Given the Asia-Pacific's diverse cultures and national conditions, he called for deeper understanding through culture and greater mutual trust through communication, bringing together efforts to build an Asia-Pacific community with a shared future.

Zhao said the exhibition, jointly organized by Rongbaozhai and CICG Asia-Pacific, aims to showcase the richness of Chinese culture, demonstrate Rongbaozhai's commitment to preserving and renewing cultural heritage, and provide a platform for international exchange. The exhibition's cultural value lies in taking intangible cultural heritage beyond static displays. Through technology and international dialogue, visitors can observe, touch and experience these living legacies. In this way, the exhibition helps keep traditional crafts alive and serves as a bridge for sharing the richness and contemporary vitality of Chinese culture with people across the Asia-Pacific.

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Jin said that hosting the 33rd APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting offers Shenzhen new opportunities for cultural exchanges with the Asia-Pacific region. Already known for innovation, the city now faces the challenge of being recognized worldwide for its cultural depth as well. The exhibition highlights intangible cultural heritage, academic research on contemporary art, and multilingual communication capabilities. This is a valuable opportunity for Shenzhen as it seeks to address the aforementioned challenge. Jin hoped all parties would work together to continue the dialogue among civilizations that the exhibition has set in motion.

The opening ceremony featured the premiere and launch of Revival of an Ancient Art: Woodblock Watermark Printing, a micro-documentary produced by CICG Asia-Pacific. Part of CICG Asia-Pacific's signature video series on intangible cultural heritage, the new episode explores how Rongbaozhai's woodblock watermark printing, a national intangible cultural heritage craft, is being brought into modern life.

The event also witnessed the release of the APEC special issue of China Report ASEAN, a CICG Asia-Pacific publication. Yang Jianping, President of CICG Asia-Pacific, introduced the issue's highlights and officially announced its release.

After the opening ceremony, two roundtable discussions took place: one on "Contemporary Narratives of Intangible Cultural Heritage and Technological Empowerment" and the other on "Asia-Pacific Youth: I Read China." Experts working in intangible cultural heritage and technology, along with young people from China and abroad, drew on their own experiences to share insights on keeping traditional crafts alive, telling cultural stories and better understanding China. Speakers included Yang Aimin, a professor at Peking University, and Lộc Thị Anh Thư, a Vietnamese graduate student at Shenzhen University.

At the opening ceremony, Dong Chonghua, an intangible cultural heritage inheritor of Wing Chun (Ip Man lineage), performed Wing Chun alongside AGIBOT humanoid robots. Students from South Pacific island countries studying at Liaocheng University in Shandong performed a Pacific Island-style dance, drawing enthusiastic applause. The ceremony was hosted by Yu Wen, Vice President of CICG Asia-Pacific, and Chen Mu, General Manager of Rongbaozhai Greater Bay Area.

The exhibition brings together treasured artworks from Rongbaozhai, traditional intangible cultural heritage crafts, and CICG magazine covers that chronicle the changing times. It aims to showcase the depth of Chinese culture and its vitality today in a variety of ways.

The exhibition also features a range of interactive experiences. Visitors can work alongside robots to create traditional woodblock prints, print reproductions of the inaugural covers of CICG's iconic magazines, or listen to stories about China from these publications while enjoying tea and guqin music. The exhibition runs through November 22.

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