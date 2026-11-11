Enectron Launches PowerPlus Lithium Battery UPS for Cafés, Clinics and Supermarkets

PNN

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 11: Enectron Energy Storage Systems Private Limited has announced the launch of its V-Series PowerPlus, a lithium battery-based UPS designed for cafés, dental clinics, supermarkets, retail stores and other small and medium commercial establishments.

For businesses that depend on electricity throughout the day, even a short power cut can disrupt customer service, interrupt billing and affect everyday operations. Many establishments rely on small diesel generator (DG) sets to manage these interruptions, bringing additional considerations such as fuel costs, noise and routine maintenance.

Enectron's PowerPlus is designed to offer an alternative for suitable electrical loads, using stored battery energy to provide backup power when the grid supply is interrupted.

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Designed for everyday business needs

PowerPlus combines battery storage and inverter technology in a single-phase system with a rated continuous output of 8.5 kVA at 230 V. It is available with battery capacity options of 10.5 kWh and 11.7 kWh, making it suitable for businesses that need backup for selected equipment and essential operations.

In a café, this could include billing systems, lighting and compatible equipment. Dental clinics may require backup for computers, lighting and selected clinical equipment, while supermarkets and retail stores may prioritise billing counters, networking equipment and essential lighting.

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The system has a specified changeover time of less than 20 milliseconds, helping minimise interruptions for compatible connected equipment when switching to backup power.

Actual backup duration depends on the connected load, equipment requirements and usable battery capacity. Businesses should assess their power requirements before installation to determine which equipment can be supported and for how long.

Reducing dependence on diesel generators

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For businesses that experience frequent power interruptions, PowerPlus can help reduce reliance on small diesel generator sets for suitable loads. By supplying stored battery energy during outages, it can reduce generator runtime and potentially lower fuel consumption, noise and local exhaust emissions.

The system can also support operations during short, unexpected power cuts and load-shedding intervals, helping businesses maintain essential services with minimal disruption.

PowerPlus is not intended to replace every generator in every application. Businesses with high electrical loads or prolonged outages may still require a generator or another backup arrangement. The extent of diesel savings depends on operating patterns, load requirements and system configuration.

PowerPlus helps businesses manage power cuts and reduce reliance on diesel generators.

Lithium battery technology for repeated use

The V-Series PowerPlus uses lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery chemistry, with a stated cycle life of more than 6,000 cycles. Depending on the selected configuration, usable battery capacity is specified at 9.5 kWh or 10.5 kWh.

Other features include forced air cooling, floor-mounted installation and an IP55 rating. The system is specified for indoor or outdoor installation under appropriate site conditions.

It supports self-consumption, full-backup and time-of-use operating modes, with grid charging specified at up to 3.3 kW through a standard 15 A socket.

Enectron specifies a three-year warranty, subject to the applicable product warranty terms.

Bringing battery backup to commercial spaces

Battery-based energy storage is increasingly relevant to businesses looking for practical ways to manage power interruptions. For smaller establishments, the decision often comes down to keeping essential equipment operational, controlling running costs and choosing a system that matches their actual needs.

With the V-Series PowerPlus, Enectron is targeting this segment with a dedicated single-phase solution that combines battery storage and backup power for commercial applications.

The launch expands the company's focus on energy storage solutions for businesses seeking an alternative to conventional backup arrangements, while recognising that each installation must be designed around its electrical requirements.

About Enectron

Enectron Energy Storage Systems Private Limited is an energy storage company based in Bengaluru, India, focused on battery-based energy storage and backup power solutions for residential and commercial applications.

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