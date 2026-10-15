Energize the Future: CARKU Debuts Latest Portable Power Station Solutions at 2026 Canton Fair

GUANGZHOU, China, Oct. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As a global leader in energy storage solutions, Carku announces its participation in the 2026 Canton Fair, taking place from October 15 to 19. Under the overarching theme of "Advanced Manufacturing," the brand invites global partners and industry buyers to visit Hall 14.2, Booth E34-35/F10-11, and step beyond the limitations of traditional power grids. At the exhibition, Carku tackles energy challenges worldwide—by debuting three targeted power station models: the PB-102 delivers robust UPS backup for off-grid homes, the high-output PB-120 powers creative gear for holiday camping, and the ultra-lightweight PB-122 offers seamless emergency support.

Backed by its OEM/ODM manufacturing excellence and certified quality systems, Carku continues to empower distributors and users worldwide.

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Welcome the new high-capacity flagship: CARKU PB-102 Portable Power Station 2kWh

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The Canton Fair is also the stage for Carku's latest energy innovation with the global debut of the CF Award-nominated CARKU PB-102 Portable Power Station 2kWh.

Massive 2kWh Capacity with UPS Backup: Packing a 2kWh capacity at just 16.5 kg, this all-in-one power station seamlessly fuels both off-grid homes and field excursions via flexible AC power lines and PV solar charging.

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8,000+ Cycle LiFePO4 Core: Built to conquer rugged outdoors against vibration, scorching sun, and extreme temperature swings, these advanced LiFePO4 battery cells are engineered for over 8,000 cycles. It maximizes thermal stability, high-temperature resistance, and explosion-proof safety performance, ensuring rock-solid durability trip after trip.

Smart Power Tiering: 400W & 600W Solutions for Every Segment

Leveraging CARKU's 15-year legacy of ODM/OEM leadership, the PB-120 and PB-122 feature a tiered power architecture and emergency startup function spanning entry-level and high-performance outdoor energy segments tailored for global distribution and brand customization.

High-Output Performance & Emergency Jump-Starting: Delivering a continuous 600W AC output and 100W PD fast charging with UPS protection, PB-120 effortlessly powers outdoor appliances while providing emergency jump-starting for RVs and vehicles.

Ultra-Portable 3.5kg Build: With 400W output power, PB-122 combines an integrated high-lumen LED spotlight and UPS backup with all-weather resilience to seamlessly fuel night camping and emergency backup.

About CARKU

CARKU provides OEM/ODM solutions spanning power stations, starting batteries, jump starters. Backed by 852 patents and extensive international certifications (including CE, FCC, RoHS, and UL), CARKU continues to drive energy innovation worldwide. For more information, visit (https://www.car-ku.com/), and follow CARKU on Facebook.

Media Contact:

info@carku.com

marketing@carku.com

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