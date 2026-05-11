New Delhi [India], May 11 (ANI): Gautam Adani, Chairman of Adani Group, on Monday said India's next economic cycle will be defined by large-scale investments in energy, data centres, compute infrastructure and artificial intelligence (AI) ecosystems.

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Addressing the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Annual Business Summit 2026 in New Delhi, Adani said the global economy is entering a new era where strategic advantage will increasingly depend on ownership of energy and intelligence infrastructure.

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"Semiconductors have become instruments of statecraft. Data is being treated as a national resource. Clouds are being weaponised. Artificial Intelligence is being built behind the protective walls of data centres," he said.

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"The country that controls its energy will power its industrial future. The country that controls its compute will power its intelligence future. And the country that controls both will shape the century ahead," he added.

Adani also said India's opportunity is unique because the country is building for demand that already exists across manufacturing, mobility, logistics, digital services and consumer markets.

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"Everything India builds today already has demand waiting for it," he said, adding that the country's rapid industrialisation, digitisation and energy transition are creating the foundations for long-term economic expansion.

India has already crossed 500 gigawatts (GW) of installed power capacity and is expected to require a significant expansion in energy and digital infrastructure as AI adoption accelerates across sectors.

Adani said AI must not be viewed merely as software, but as a full economic stack built on energy, compute, networks, chips, data centres, applications and talent.

"Power creates compute. Compute creates intelligence. Intelligence creates new businesses," he said. "For too long, digital worlds have been treated as places without a map," he said.

"But in this fractured age, we must realise that data has a home and intelligence has a geography. If our data is processed on distant shores, our future is being written in a language we do not own."

Positioning infrastructure as central to India's long-term competitiveness, Adani referred to the Adani Group's USD 100 billion commitment towards energy transition and digital infrastructure, including the 30-GW renewable energy project at Khavda in Gujarat and partnerships with Google and Microsoft across India's emerging sovereign compute ecosystem.

He said India must reject the narrative that AI inevitably destroys employment and instead build AI systems that expand productivity, create new industries and empower entrepreneurs.

Reflecting on his own journey, Adani said he had spent decades building in places many considered impossible, "from ports where there were only marshlands to power projects in regions that knew only darkness."

"The future does not arrive. It is built," he said.

He added that the next freedom struggle "will be fought in our grids, our data centres, our factories, our classrooms, our laboratories and our minds," and that freedom in the intelligence age will mean "the capability to power ourselves, compute for ourselves and dream for ourselves. (ANI)

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