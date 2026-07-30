DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM CWG 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Business / Energy PSU Giant GAIL Awards Landmark Contract to Magellanic Cloud Limited Subsidiary, Opening New Growth Vertical in Oil &amp; Gas Sector

Energy PSU Giant GAIL Awards Landmark Contract to Magellanic Cloud Limited Subsidiary, Opening New Growth Vertical in Oil & Gas Sector

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 04:33 PM Jul 30, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

PNN

Advertisement

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 30: Magellanic Cloud Limited (NSE: MCLOUD | BSE: 538891), today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Provigil Surveillance Limited, has secured a purchase order from GAIL (India) Limited. The contract, valued at ₹127.62 million, was awarded through the Government e-Marketplace (GeM) platform and establishes a strong foundation for Magellanic Cloud's long-term presence in India's critical Oil & Gas sector, opening a significant new growth vertical.

Advertisement

Under the terms of the project, Provigil Surveillance Limited will deploy an integrated E-surveillance system across GAIL's NCR (Operations & Maintenance) network. The scope of work includes the Supply, Installation, Testing, and Commissioning (SITC), along with full maintenance of an advanced, enterprise-grade E-surveillance infrastructure designed to meet GAIL's technical specifications and stringent operational requirements.

Advertisement

Strategic Transformation & Commercial Highlights

* Strategic Foundation for Future Growth: Establishes a strong foundation for Magellanic Cloud's AI-enabled surveillance footprint in India's critical Oil & Gas sector, reinforcing the Company's long-term strategy of expanding intelligent technology solutions across critical infrastructure.

Advertisement

* Validation of AI-Enabled Security Capabilities: Reflects continued confidence among major public sector enterprises in Provigil's ability to deliver high-performance, enterprise-grade surveillance solutions.

* Stronger Public Sector Positioning: Reinforces Magellanic Cloud's role as a trusted technology partner for large-scale public sector and critical infrastructure projects.

Commenting on the development, Mr. Joseph Sudheer Reddy Thumma, Global CEO & Managing Director of Magellanic Cloud Limited, said: "This Purchase Order from GAIL (India) Limited establishes a strong foundation for Provigil's long-term presence in India's critical Oil & Gas sector. It reflects the confidence that leading public sector enterprises place in our execution capabilities and AI-enabled surveillance solutions. More importantly, it demonstrates how Magellanic Cloud's continued transformation through AI-driven innovation and integrated technology solutions is enabling us to create greater value across India's critical infrastructure ecosystem. As we continue expanding across strategic sectors, we remain committed to delivering intelligent, secure and scalable technologies that support the nation's digital transformation journey."

About Magellanic Cloud Limited

Magellanic Cloud Limited (BSE: 538891 | NSE: MCLOUD), headquartered in Hyderabad, India, is a global technology company specialising in digital transformation, Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI), cloud computing, e-surveillance, and drone technologies. The company delivers advanced solutions across industries, including smart infrastructure, defence, fintech, and enterprise IT, serving over 100 clients across the USA, Europe, and Asia.

With a strong ecosystem of subsidiaries - Motivity Labs, Provigil Surveillance Limited, IVIS International, Scandron, MCRAYXTEND India and JNIT Technologies - Magellanic Cloud offers integrated capabilities across IT services and AI-driven surveillance systems. Its solutions are widely deployed in critical infrastructure projects, including railways, highways, BFSI, PSUs and urban security systems.

The company is backed by a team of over 1,600 professionals and has achieved CMMI Maturity Level 3 certification.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts