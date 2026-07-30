Energy PSU Giant GAIL Awards Landmark Contract to Magellanic Cloud Limited Subsidiary, Opening New Growth Vertical in Oil & Gas Sector

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Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 30: Magellanic Cloud Limited (NSE: MCLOUD | BSE: 538891), today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Provigil Surveillance Limited, has secured a purchase order from GAIL (India) Limited. The contract, valued at ₹127.62 million, was awarded through the Government e-Marketplace (GeM) platform and establishes a strong foundation for Magellanic Cloud's long-term presence in India's critical Oil & Gas sector, opening a significant new growth vertical.

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Under the terms of the project, Provigil Surveillance Limited will deploy an integrated E-surveillance system across GAIL's NCR (Operations & Maintenance) network. The scope of work includes the Supply, Installation, Testing, and Commissioning (SITC), along with full maintenance of an advanced, enterprise-grade E-surveillance infrastructure designed to meet GAIL's technical specifications and stringent operational requirements.

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Strategic Transformation & Commercial Highlights

* Strategic Foundation for Future Growth: Establishes a strong foundation for Magellanic Cloud's AI-enabled surveillance footprint in India's critical Oil & Gas sector, reinforcing the Company's long-term strategy of expanding intelligent technology solutions across critical infrastructure.

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* Validation of AI-Enabled Security Capabilities: Reflects continued confidence among major public sector enterprises in Provigil's ability to deliver high-performance, enterprise-grade surveillance solutions.

* Stronger Public Sector Positioning: Reinforces Magellanic Cloud's role as a trusted technology partner for large-scale public sector and critical infrastructure projects.

Commenting on the development, Mr. Joseph Sudheer Reddy Thumma, Global CEO & Managing Director of Magellanic Cloud Limited, said: "This Purchase Order from GAIL (India) Limited establishes a strong foundation for Provigil's long-term presence in India's critical Oil & Gas sector. It reflects the confidence that leading public sector enterprises place in our execution capabilities and AI-enabled surveillance solutions. More importantly, it demonstrates how Magellanic Cloud's continued transformation through AI-driven innovation and integrated technology solutions is enabling us to create greater value across India's critical infrastructure ecosystem. As we continue expanding across strategic sectors, we remain committed to delivering intelligent, secure and scalable technologies that support the nation's digital transformation journey."

About Magellanic Cloud Limited

Magellanic Cloud Limited (BSE: 538891 | NSE: MCLOUD), headquartered in Hyderabad, India, is a global technology company specialising in digital transformation, Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI), cloud computing, e-surveillance, and drone technologies. The company delivers advanced solutions across industries, including smart infrastructure, defence, fintech, and enterprise IT, serving over 100 clients across the USA, Europe, and Asia.

With a strong ecosystem of subsidiaries - Motivity Labs, Provigil Surveillance Limited, IVIS International, Scandron, MCRAYXTEND India and JNIT Technologies - Magellanic Cloud offers integrated capabilities across IT services and AI-driven surveillance systems. Its solutions are widely deployed in critical infrastructure projects, including railways, highways, BFSI, PSUs and urban security systems.

The company is backed by a team of over 1,600 professionals and has achieved CMMI Maturity Level 3 certification.

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